Start your story in early years
Visitors can stop by the interactive stand any time between 9am and 5pm, on both Tuesday April 29 and Wednesday April 30, to learn more about how you can start your own story in early years, gain insights into the qualifications needed, and discover how working with children in their formative years can make such a lasting impact on their lives and your very own.
So come along, chat with the Do Something Big team, and find out how you can take the first step toward a rewarding career in early years education. Whether you have questions about training, job roles, or career progression, the team are there to help.