Statue of Pablo Picasso as a boy to be unveiled in Sheffield, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the artist's visit
The unveiling coincides with a display, of this important part of Sheffield's history, in Weston Park Museum.
The Memorial will mark Sheffield's historic link with Picasso, the Basque Children of the Spanish Civil, the people of Sheffield who helped them, the International Brigade who fought in the war and those, including Picasso, who campaigned for World Peace in Sheffield in 1950.
The sculpture is of Picasso as a boy holding a Dove of Peace and has its counterpart in Picasso's hometown of Malaga, Spain.
2025 marks the 75th Anniversary of the World Peace Congress of 1950 in Sheffield and also of Picasso's visit to England to speak at the Congress.
Timeline of key events:
- Franco stages a coup against the democratically elected Spanish Republican government.
- The International Brigades was set up in 1936 to fight against Franco.
- At least 40 men from South Yorkshire volunteer to fight Franco, of whom 7 are from Sheffield.
- Franco's campaign continues with the Nazis bombing of the Basque town of Guernica in 1937
- Picasso, a supporter of Spanish Republicans paints the anti-war painting "Guernica" in 1937. The painting tours England to raise funds for the Republican cause.
- Basque child refugees arrive in England in 1937 and are welcomed in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
- Picasso attends the World Peace Congress in Sheffield - in 1950 - supported by Sheffield trades unionists.
Anthony Padgett is an award winning artist, writer and dance teacher. His sculptures of artists Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso and Kurt Schwitters are sited internationally. He has works in private, public and academic collections and is a campaigner for artists’ working rights.