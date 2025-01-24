Stay active this January at Gravity Active Castleford

Don’t let the shorter days and chilly weather get you down this January. Stay active and experience boundless fun at Gravity Active Castleford. With wall-to-wall trampolines and climbing walls galore, there’s plenty to entertain all the family, whatever the weather!

January is a traditional time to think about wellbeing and fitness for the year ahead. At Gravity Active this is easy, as bouncing around on a plethora of trampolines makes physical activity fun, all while improving heart health and cholesterol levels.

For kids who have been cooped up over the festive period, unleash them at Gravity Active to use up that excess energy in a safe and entertaining environment. From the trampolines to the climbing walls, which are great for developing stamina and muscle strength, kids and adults alike will love the challenge and the satisfaction of reaching the top!

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “January is a tricky time when the excitement of Christmas is over and the weather outside is still generally frightful! Gravity Active offers an escape from the January blues, with a bright, fun atmosphere and plenty to keep the whole family entertained. For anyone looking for a great family day out in the new year, a session at Gravity Active will keep spirits high and energy levels met.”