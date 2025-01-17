Step into 2025 with Super Savings... If You Dare!

Merlin Entertainments is kicking off the new year with an exciting announcement: the Dungeon Resident Sale has arrived, offering a spooktacular 50% discount for residents at their nearest Dungeon!

From now until 6th April, residents of selected postcodes in Blackpool, Edinburgh, and York can enjoy this horrifyingly good deal for up to five guests. This is the perfect chance to experience spine-chilling fun at a fraction of the price!

How to Book: Simply pre-book your tickets online between now and 14 February using the links below, and don’t forget to bring proof of address to the attraction on the day of your visit:

Blackpool Dungeon

Edinburgh Dungeon

York Dungeon

Dungeons

Participating Postcodes:

Blackpool Dungeon – FY postcodes

Edinburgh Dungeon – EH postcodes

York Dungeon – YO postcodes

Details:

Offer available to book until 14th February 2025 and is valid for visits between now and 6th April 2025 (excluding 17th–23rd February York & Blackpool, 10-16 February Edinburgh).

Lead visitor must provide valid photo ID and proof of address upon entry.

Online booking only.

Full terms and conditions apply (see below).

Important Information:

Children under age 5 are not permitted entry, recommended age 8+

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Offer runs until 14th February 2025 and is applicable to visits between now and April 6th 2025, excluding 17th-23rd Feb 2025 for Blackpool/York and 10th – 16th Feb 2025 for Edinburgh.

Offer cannot be combined with other discounts or offers.

Opening hours vary by attraction—please check before booking.