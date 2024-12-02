Step into Christmas with a carol concert at Burley in Wharfedale’s new retirement community

In the spirit of spreading festive cheer, locals are being invited to a retirement community in Burley in Wharfedale, where a choir is hoping to dazzle guests with their rendition of Christmas classics.

Taking place on 10th December between 1:30pm and 3pm at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Summer Manor, the free event will see homeowners and visitors enjoy a full schedule of festivities with mince pies and festive fizz.

Burley Oaks Primary School will also sing a selection of festive favourites and traditional carols to spark joy.

Due to limited spaces, bookings should be made in advance by calling 0800 153 3076.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Our festive event promises to be a magical occasion that captures the true spirit of a McCarthy Stone Christmas.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity not just to bring people together, but also for visiting retirees to experience first-hand the vibrant lifestyle and stylish accommodation on offer at Summer Manor. Homeowners are especially looking forward to hearing their favourite melodies sung by the Burley Oaks Primary School Choir, who we are confident will put a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Pairing low-maintenance, independent living with a selection of stylish communal spaces, Summer Manor exclusively caters for the over 60s with a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury retirement apartments.

Homeowners benefit from access to the well-appointed lounge and beautiful landscaped gardens with a seated patio area and pergola, along with a hotel-style guest suite designed to accommodate overnight visitors. Peace of mind comes from House Manager, Sue, who is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, and the latest security features, which are fitted in every property as standard.