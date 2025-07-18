Still time to plan a last-minute beach break this summer on England’s coast

If you thought you’d left it too late for a coastal staycation this summer holiday, England’s Coast, the coastal booking and inspiration tool, is here to tell you there’s still time to grab a beach break.

From watersports, walking and wildlife watching, to food festivals, regattas and live music across the coast, plan your summer staycation with these ideas from England’s Coast:

Foodie safaris and viticulture in Dorset

The Dorset coast is awash with award-winning dining destinations, fresh-off-the-boat seafood eateries, vibrant food festivals and vineyards so why not take a food-and-wine-inspired tour through Dorset on your summer break?

Catch restaurant in Weymouth, sitting on the quayside in the Old Fish Market, has been lauded by reviewers, and diners can buy fresh fish downstairs before heading upstairs for a unique sea-to-plate experience featuring adventurous dishes such as glazed octopus or Portland Brown Crab and black sea bream with kale flower sprouts. Affordable seafront dining options aplenty include The Noisy Lobster at Avon Beach, Christchurch, Rockfish in Poole, Weymouth and Lyme Regis, BBQ cruises on Coastal Cruises Poole and Key West Bar and Grill on Bournemouth Pier for wrap-around sea views.

Annual foodie events include the Great Dorset Chilli Festival (2-3 Aug.) featuring artisan chilli products, spicy street food, chilli eating competitions, live music, local beers and a chance to try the famous Dorset Naga! The Seafood & Sounds event (13-14 Sept.) is expected to bring over 8,000 visitors to Poole Quay and Old Town for live music, local produce, craft stalls and a daily ‘Fisherman’s Market’ showcasing fresh catch and local seafood delicacies.

The Dorset coast is also home to several world-class vineyards including the Langham Wine Estate, which offers guided tours among the vines, delicious dining at Smiths Kitchen and Fizz Friday events. Or take an in-depth tour at Bride Valley Vineyards, nestled in the hills a short drive from the Jurassic Coast, with a walk around the 10-hectare site followed by a visit to the tasting tent to sample the signature still and sparkling wines against a stunning backdrop.

And for those balmy summer evenings, the Dorset skies will be ablaze with spectacular free firework displays throughout the summer holidays on Thursdays at Poole Quay, on Fridays from Bournemouth Pier, Mondays at Weymouth Beach, at Swanage Carnival (26 July to 2 August) and much more.

Where to stay: Ideally located between Weymouth, Dorchester and Durdle Door, Warmwell Holiday Park boasts an array of family facilities including an indoor pool with wave machine, crazy golf, 10-pin bowling and woodland walks. A 3-night stay costs from £468 in a 2-bed lodge sleeping up to 6 guests).

Culture & maritime history in Plymouth, Devon

Britain’s ‘Ocean City’ ​​​​is the ideal base for an adventurous short break or a stop-off as part of a longer trip to the south west this summer.

Head to the UK’s first National Marine Park, Plymouth Sound, which celebrates Plymouth’s maritime history and marine life, with summer activities including paddle boarding, kayaking, coastal clean-ups, foraging and more.

Visit the iconic Smeaton’s Tower lighthouse on Plymouth Hoe which offers incredible views of Plymouth Sound, Drake’s Island and beyond.

Take in an exhibition at The Box - the cutting-edge museum, gallery and archive showcasing marine specimens and a maritime natural history gallery

Discover the city’s maritime history at the Mayflower Museum and Royal William Yard.

Where to stay: Traine Farm is a collection of peaceful farm cottages in Wembury, just outside the city of Plymouth and close to the aquarium. From £320 for a 3-night stay in a 2-bedroom cottage sleeping up to 5 guests.

Watersports and live events in White Cliffs Country, Kent

Take part in exhilarating watersports along the stretch of dramatic coastline in White Cliffs Country. Witness the white cliffs from the ocean on a RIB ride with Dover Sea Safari, clamber across a giant floating obstacle course and take part in thrilling cable wakeboarding and open water swimming at the Whitemills Wake and Aqua Park, or hop aboard a boat cruise on the River Runner travelling to Richborough Roman Fort and Pegwell Nature Reserve to witness grey seals and seabirds.

It’s a summer of live events in White Cliffs Country starting with the We Will Meet Again Festival on 26 & 27 July, a military festival and country fair in Betteshanger Country Park featuring tank and jeep rides, static Spitfire and Hurricane, live entertainment and street food stalls. From 26 July-2 August, it’s the vibrant Deal Carnival and Regatta featuring a week of events including a teddy’s bear picnic, dinosaur 10k, raft race, fireworks display and more.

Walmer Castle is hosting a summer of outdoor theatre in the award-winning gardens of this Tudor fortress, including Sense & Sensibility (3 Aug.), Alice Through the Looking Glass (17 Aug.), The Most Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth I (27 Aug.) and HMS Pinafore (31 Aug.).

Soak up the good vibes and clifftop views at The Coastguard in St Margaret’s Bay (Britain’s closest pub to France) with live music at their Summer Sessions every Sunday night during July and August from 5-7pm.

Finally, the last weekend of the summer (28-31 Aug.) brings the Smuggler’s Festival, a popular indie music event held in a magical woodland spot just outside Deal, this year featuring This Is The Kit, The Heliocentrics and more.

Where to stay: Fallow Fields Camping in Eastry near Sandwich is an idyllic setting featuring general pitches as well as pre-assembled fully furnished bell tents. The site features pizza nights, bush craft, a kids activity tent and a Gin & Fizz Bar. From £462 for a 3-night stay in a furnished bell tent.

Quiet beach days on the Isle of Wight

With more than half of the island designated as an Isle of Wight National Landscape (formerly AONB), visitors are spoilt for choice when it comes to beaches and there’s plenty of opportunity to discover quieter beaches across this small island even at the height of summer.

Compton Bay is one of the island’s best-kept secrets, great for kayaking and surfing

Other quiet spots include Steephill Cove near Ventnor - ideal for sea swims followed by a tasty crab sandwich from the beach cafe, and Priory Bay, edged by National Trust woodland and only accessible on foot from the coastal path at either end.

Fort Victoria is an immaculate stretch of natural coastline featuring a historic 1850s sea defence and a beautiful beach flanked by ancient woodland, perfect for fossil hunting and rockpooling.

Where to stay: Just For You Holiday Homes is a collection of holiday accommodation across the island. From £132 pn night in a 4-person chalet.

Car-free coastal exploration in Essex

With over 350 miles of beautiful coastline, the Essex coast is a fantastic destination to ditch the car and explore on foot this summer. There are many trails starting and ending at train destinations and an array of great accommodation options nearby, as well as outstanding local food & drink and wildlife to discover.

Walk a section of the 81-mile Essex Way and wander through ancient woodland, river valleys and historic towns.

Visit the Saltmarsh Coast Walking Festival (26 Sept.-5 Oct.) to explore a lesser-known part of the Essex coast on one of its 40 guided and self-guided routes including the Maldon Maritime Walk and the Burnham-on-Crouch to Creeksea Stroll.

Or do the circular route around magical Mersea Island to dine on Mersea Oysters, spot marine life and red squirrels and stop for a pint at the iconic White Hart Inn.

Where to stay: Located on the quay in Harwich Old Town, The Pier at Harwich is a 14-bed hotel boasting a fantastic harbour-view restaurant which receives its produce straight off the boats in the harbour, as well as a Gin Library featuring over 130 gins. Overnight stays from £179 pn (double room, including breakfast).

Bucket-and-spade family fun in Redcar & Cleveland, North Yorkshire

Featuring eight sweeping miles of unbroken sands spanning South Gare to Saltburn-by-the-Sea and gateway to the North York Moors National Park, Redcar and Cleveland is the ideal family coastal getaway spot.

Soak up traditional seaside charm on Redcar’s Esplanade and take in 360 degree views of the beach from its incredible 80ft beacon.

Enjoy Blue Flag beach swimming, sand-castle building, pleasure pier and water-powered cliff tramway in the former Victorian spa town Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Take a family bike ride on part of the National Cycle Network on the Redcar & Cleveland coast, hiring bikes from Peddlers Cycles and stopping for lunch at one of the fantastic local delis such as The Deli at No. 85.

For a cultural family day out, visit the Grade II listed Kirkleatham Walled Garden in Redcar, which opened its gates in 2021 after a 30-year closure, and has now been restored to its former glory with formal gardens, a science garden, glasshouse, cafe and activities for children.

Where to stay: Anchor Bay Holidays in Filey has a choice of 75 luxury coastal holiday rentals all with pool and beach access, use of the 20m indoor heated swimming pool, village shop, restaurant and cafe. A 3-night stay costs from £332 in a 1-bedroom apartment sleeping 4 guests.

Wildlife and hiking in East Yorkshire

Head to the East Yorkshire coast with your hiking boots and binoculars this summer to experience some of the most abundant wildlife and scenic routes in the UK.

Renowned for its seabird colonies, hike to RSPB Bempton Cliffs to witness the magnificent spectacle of some of the half a million seabirds including Puffins, Gannets and Kittiwakes that gather on the towering chalk cliffs between March and October and the porpoise, seals and dolphins that can be spotted from the cliff edge viewing platforms.

Visit the Special Area of Conservation, Flamborough Head, for its iconic white cliffs, windswept hiking paths, ancient lighthouses, sea canoeing and magical bird watching opportunities.

Where to stay: High Barn Cottages in Bridlington is a collection of five luxurious barn conversions in an idyllic rural location close to RSPB Bempton Cliffs. From £1,071 for a 7-night stay.