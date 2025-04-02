Stress Awareness Month: Sheffield named the UK's sixth most stressed city

A new study by Instant Offices reveals the most stressed cities in the UK, highlighting the significant challenges faced by workers in the region. Analysing factors such as average salaries, gender pay gaps, and Google search trends for terms like “work stress” and “burnout,” the research paints a stark picture of growing work-related stress nationwide.

In 2024, the average UK employee took 21.1 days off due to stress, depression, or anxiety, contributing to a staggering 16.4 million lost workdays over the year. With a high prevalence of searches related to burnout, a large gender pay gap, and lower-than-average salaries, Birmingham workers are under considerable strain.

The UK’s Most Stressed Regions

While London led in stress-related Google searches, Birmingham’s overall score placed it at the top of the list. The West Midlands, home to Birmingham and Coventry (ranked second), emerged as the most stressed region in the UK, with residents reporting significant reductions in social activities, exercise, and self-care.

Stress

Rank City Stressed Cities Final Score 1 Birmingham 74 2 Coventry 70 3 Kingston upon Hull 59 4 Luton 58 5 Plymouth 58 6 Sheffield 58 7 London 55 8 Bradford 54 9 Wolverhampton 54 10 Liverpool 52

Common Causes of Burnout

The report identified several stressors affecting workers across the UK, including:

High workloads and unpaid tasks. Regularly working overtime without compensation. Financial pressures from the cost of living crisis. Job insecurity and redundancy fears. Bullying and workplace isolation.

One in four UK adults reports feeling stressed more often than not, and one in nine feels stressed daily.

Gender Inequality and Stress

Women report feeling stressed an average of 11.7 days per month, compared to 8.7 days for men. Cities such as Derby, Coventry, and Luton, which have the largest gender pay gaps, experience heightened stress levels among women workers.

Tackling Burnout

The study also sheds light on what workers believe helps alleviate stress:

Support from friends and family (71%).

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance (56%).

Regular exercise (56%).

Workers with hybrid or remote work arrangements report a healthier work-life balance compared to those in fixed locations.

Tips for Employers

Instant Offices advises employers to explore ways in which they can reduce stress for workers through different initiatives such as hybrid working options – “Would allowing workers more flexibility reduce the stress they feel under at work due to commitments outside of work hours?’

“Our team recently discussed how some high-income countries are showing a trend towards shorter workweeks, motivated by a strong focus on work-life balance and employee wellness. Following a pilot programme in 2023, 92% of companies who trialled a four-day week decided to continue after seeing an upswing in productivity and employee wellbeing, as well as a reduction in burnout, sick days and turnover. The popularity of this model is set to grow in the year to come.”