Strictly Stars Aljaž and Janette bringing new dance spectacular to Yorkshire

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing favourites Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara are in for a treat when they bring their brand new dance spectacular A Night To Remember to Yorkshire for dates at Connexin Live in Hull on May 29 and The York Barbican on June 1 as part of their 19-date UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned for their show’s spectacular productions and jaw-dropping choreography, A Night To Remember promises to be the dance stars’ biggest show to-date, featuring a sensational ensemble of some of the UK’s very best dancers and singers.

In addition, Aljaž and Janette will take to the dance floor to perform stunning routines to an eclectic array of music - spanning the Great American songbook through to modern day classics - backed by their very own big band, fronted by boogie-woogie star Tom Seals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to their new tour, Aljaž said: “As if my return to Strictly last year wasn’t exciting enough, for Janette and I to be looking forward to our biggest tour this year makes us feel like the luckiest dancers in the world. And as everybody knows from watching Strictly, you just can’t beat dancing in front of a live band.

Aljaž & Janette star in their brand new show A Night To Remember

"So, more than ever, we can’t wait to share our new show with our amazing fans all across the UK. It will be a night to remember for everyone...so don’t forget to book your tickets!”

Janette said: “Aljaž and I are truly thrilled to announce our new show A Night To Remember for 2025. It truly is going to be memorable show, and we are so happy to have the phenomenal Tom Seals and his Big Band bringing their off-the-scale energy to the stage for us to dance to every night. It’s going to be amazing. See you there!”

Aljaž first joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, starring in the following nine series to become one of the longest-serving male dancers in the show’s history. In his first series, Aljaž was partnered with model Abbey Clancy, with the pair going on to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His other celebrity dance partners included Dragon’s Den star Sarah Davies MBE, model Daisy Lowe, TV presenter Alison Hammond and actress Gemma Atkinson, with whom he reached the final in 2017.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara

After leaving Strictly in 2022, Aljaž made his hugely popular return to the show last year, and making it all the way to the final with his celebrity partner, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri.

Janette also joined Strictly Come Dancing’s cast of professional dancers in 2013, starring in eight series, before announcing in 2021 that she would be stepping down as a competitor to co-host Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

During her time on Strictly, Janette’s celebrity dance partners included actor Jake Wood, singer Peter Andre, JLS star Aston Merrygold, doctor and TV presenter Ranj Singh and Paralympian Will Bayley MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For her final series in 2020, Janette was partnered with singer and TV presenter HRVY, where they finished the series as runners-up in the final.