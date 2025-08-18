Summer Bioblitz at the Tropical Butterfly House

The Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park has joined BIAZA's Spotted on Site Summer Bioblitz campaign along with dozens of UK zoos!

You can take part in the event at the park on Bank Holiday Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 August.

Get involved with fun activities from pond dipping, stone turning and survey tiles to bird watching, sweep netting and insect counts! You might also bee lucky enough to get a selfie with the park's conservation mascot Buzz!

There's also the usual summer holiday fun from the amazing Animal Antics show and keeper talks to tractor-trailer rides, splash zone and play parks!

Wildlife ponds at the Tropical Butterfly House.

Pick up an timetable at the Jungle Gift Shop, join in the fun and help the conservation team find out which native species call the zoo home and how we can all help conserve them!