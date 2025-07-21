Summer Cinema set to return to Lakeside Village for 2025

A popular free outdoor cinema experience in Doncaster is set to return to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this summer.

Finding Nemo will be the first film to air at 11am on Sunday, August 3, followed by Finding Dory later that day at 1.30pm.

Sunday, August 24 will see Shark Tail on the big screen at 11am, followed by Luca at 1.30pm.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing back our Summer Cinema for the holidays, giving people two Sundays in August to spend watching these family classics for free.

“There’s always a great atmosphere when we have the outdoor cinema running, so we can’t wait to welcome families along to make summer memories together here at Lakeside Village.”

The outdoor cinema at Lakeside Village is free of charge. Some seating will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis, but people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs.