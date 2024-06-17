Sunday night disco masterclass at The Piece Hall with Nile Rodgers and Chic

last night's weather may have been dull but the rain didn't stop Disco music legends Nile Rodgers and Chic putting on a spectacular Sunday night show as part of the TK Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall with the iconic Sophie Ellis Bextor opening the show with her toe tapping hits and of course she had to end her set with the Classic 'It's murder on the dancefloor, it was a night of disco floor fillers that's for sure!

A sense of anticipation filled the air as the Sunday evening crowd awaited Nile and the suave Chic ladies to rock the stage, music lovers from all walks of life had gathered in a rainy Halifax to witness an evening of legendary Disco classic's, irresistible funk, infectious tones to dance along to under the Sunday night light's and let me tell you that is well and truly what the audience got, it was a spectacular site to watch a sell out crowd dance along, sing and have the time of their lives.

The evening commenced with Disco Legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC gracing the stage in standout outfits with plenty of glitz and glamour ready to rock Halifax, the audience instantly transported back to disco era, looking around the georgian cloth hall it was clear to see inhibitions were instantly shed as the Disco classics enveloped the open air venue, looking around not one person stood still whether it be full on dancing or toe tapping on the spot the whole of the Piece Hall we're having the absolute time of their lives !

The music legend that is Nile Rodgers instantly took command of the stage, his undeniable energy captivated the crowd with tales of his life in music, his his song writing came about telling stories of his hits with The likes of Madonna, David Bowie and Beyonce to name a few, with his genius guitar playing alongside ultra cool CHIC it was one of them moments your not quite sure where to look so you stand there and take it all in, when you attend a gig at the Piece Hall it leaves an imprint, making you want to go back for more.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC

With a night of toe tapping classics including Le Freak, anthem Good Times, We Are Family, He's The Greatest Dancer, Get Lucky played live amongst many more classics, Nile and Chic had definetly brought there A Game turning a dreary Sunday night into something electrical!

as the evening progressed the rain continued to fall but fear not that didn't dampen the spirits of Nile Rodgers & Chic or their devoted fans, it is clear to see why Nile is classed as a musical pioneer of our times, if you didn't know Rodgers also has a back catalogue of hits he has wrote for other big stars in which he played live including Madonna's like a virgin, Diana Ross's im coming out and Beyonce's CUFF IT, he also shared a heartfelt tribute to musical great David Bowie and played hits Including Let's Dance and Modern Love .

As the evening drew to an iconic close, Nile Rodgers & Chic confirmed their legendary status proving that their music stands still with time and goes on through generations. Their performance at the historic Piece Hall last night was a testament to the enduring power of disco music and funk, ensuring that their legacy will continue to inspire and delight generations in the years ahead, the stage was also a backdrop to the England football score In their Euro's opener winning 1-0 with high roar cheers from the crowd to end the evening .

