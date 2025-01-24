Superheroes invited to take flight at Oxygen York

This February half-term, 17th-21st February, Oxygen York is hosting a super half-term with mighty savings

Families around England are invited to celebrate half-term like superheroes and take flight at OxygenYork. Oxygen York is offering a five-day bounce pass, which includes one hour of open play, on each day of the half term, for just £30.

Every hero, from tiny tots to jumpers can burn off energy as they hit the interconnected trampolines, a parkour area, an inflatable park, an interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, airbag jump & trapeze. Oxygen York also has a fantastic soft play area for babies and toddlers to explore.

For the sidekicks, also known as parents, who need to refuel, each park has a café serving delicious treats and most importantly coffee. The menu offers a full range of pizzas, paninis, breakfasts and more, including dedicated menus for kids and toddlers.

Oxygen Activeplay

For jumpers eager for their next adventure after February half term, Oxygen York will host its monthly Neon Night party on Friday 7th March from 6pm-8pm, where the neon lights are turned up and a DJ plays tunes all night, while bouncers enjoy an evening filled with games, dancing, jumping, glow sticks, and yummy snacks.