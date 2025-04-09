Surprise golf challenge launched on Leeds Dock to celebrate new easyJet routes

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has today introduced an incredible golfing challenge on Leeds Dock to celebrate the successful launch of easyJet’s direct flights to Malaga and Palma – where hopefuls are invited to try and achieve a hole in one on a floating green located in the middle of The Dock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This challenge is here for one day only and comes the day before the iconic The Masters tournament, that will see the world’s greatest golfers go head-to-head at Augusta in an attempt to secure the coveted green jacket.

Legendary golf caddy, Billy Foster, is a man that knows his way round Augusta, having caddied for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods and Matt Fitzpatrick – and he’ll be at Leeds Dock today between 12 - 2pm to meet golf fans and offer his expert advice to those trying to achieve the ultimate golf shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two different holes to aim at, each representing two new easyJet destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport, Malaga and Palma. Sink your ball in one of the holes, and you could win an easyJet holiday to that very location.

Curious members of the public took part with hopes of winning a free flight.

No matter your skill level, whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a complete beginner, everyone is encouraged to come along, take a swing and seize this incredible opportunity.

Tom Holdsworth, Aviation Development Manager at Leeds Bradford Airport, commented: “As we continue to enhance connectivity from Leeds Bradford Airport, the introduction of easyJet’s direct flights to Palma and Malaga is a major milestone for us and we wanted to celebrate this in style. This challenge at Leeds Dock shows our commitment to offering elevated experiences for holidaymakers across the region and the chance for lucky winners to experience first-hand the convenience of flying from LBA to some of Europe’s premier golfing destinations.”

Billy Foster added: “It’s certainly a different challenge than the guys will be facing in Augusta later this week, but I’m looking forward to seeing the calibre of Yorkshire talent coming down to give it a go. I know from experience that there is nothing better than a golf trip, and Malaga and Palma are two brilliant locations, so it’s worth a little go at winning some of these brilliant prizes here at Leeds Dock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager at easyJet, said: “We are really pleased to be offering new flights to Palma and Malaga from Leeds Bradford Airport this summer providing more choice for customers’ holidays. With many customers flying out to these destinations to enjoy a round or two of Golf as part of their holidays we are very happy to provide those visiting Leeds Dock today a taste of what to expect.”

Legendary Golf Caddy Billy Foster was on hand to deliver tips and tricks.

This golfing challenge will take place today (Wednesday April 9) from 11am - 4pm at Leeds Dock. Billy Foster will be in attendance from 12pm – 2pm.