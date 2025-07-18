Sustainable McDonald’s restaurant opens in Malton

On Wednesday 16th July a brand new sustainable McDonald's restaurant opened in Malton, North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This 83-seater site is the first of two McDonald’s restaurants to be submitted as part of the UK Green Building Council’s (UKGBC) Net Zero Pilot Scheme, where McDonald’s is working with other industry market leaders to reduce embodied carbon within the construction sector. The UKGBC standard supports the UK’s 2050 net zero target by setting out core principles for net zero carbon in both construction and operational energy.

Following significant investment from local Franchisee, Richard Marcroft, the restaurant has been developed in close collaboration with local businesses, showcasing innovations that prioritise sustainability without compromising comfort or functionality. Design elements that make the build sustainable include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The steel used in the building is certified with Environmental Policy Declarations, making it among the lowest-impact steel manufactured in the UK

Using sheep’s wool instead of synthetic alternatives for insulation

Reduced glazing to the Shopfront and Serving Booths, due to the new building model, which in turn reduces the energy demand for heating and cooling

Using recycled plastic for the lining of the roof parapet panels

Solar panels installed on the roof to generate on-site electricity

Malton McDonald's dining area

Encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices continues to be a key focus for McDonald’s, from construction and operations to its world-class supply chain. The business proudly partners with around 240 producers across the UK, including several based locally in Yorkshire. One of those include the brand’s long-standing potato partner, McCain, whose major production facility in Scarborough—just 21 miles from the new Malton restaurant—plays a vital role in delivering the quality potatoes used for McDonald’s world-famous MacFries. Together, McDonald’s and McCain are supporting farmers to adopt more sustainable farm practices, with a focus on soil health and water efficiency, as part of the Sustainable MacFries Fund.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Richard Marcroft, who now owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants across East and North Yorkshire, said: “We’re incredibly proud to open our sustainably built restaurant right here in Malton—the Food Capital of Yorkshire! It’s been brilliant working so closely with numerous local partners on this build, including our construction partners at Algeco based in nearby Bridlington.

"And from locally built to locally sourced, our Malton restaurant is surrounded by some of our brilliant supplier-partners; from McCain and their farmers who grow the potatoes that make our world-famous fries, to local egg famers who produce the free-range eggs cracked into our breakfast menu each morning. I’m also thrilled to welcome so many new team members from the local area as we open our doors and invest in the community - delivering an incredible customer experience for all.”

The Malton restaurant has also been built in-line with McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme. This combines a new layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.