Taking education to a new dimension: Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology’s first immersive tech conference explores the future of learning

The event explored virtual upgrades for the future of education and workplace training

The Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology has hosted a first-of-its-kind conference for our region, looking at the exciting developments of immersive technology and its role in educating the next generation of skilled professionals.

The Immersive Technology in Education Conference at Bishop Burton College brought together industry experts, educators and technologists on 7th May to discuss how immersive technology is shaping the future of education and its impact on the workplace.

A series of talks from educators, innovators and enthusiasts not only broadened the discussion around the rapidly changing technological landscape, but also aimed to inspire the next generation to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) careers.

From exploring the journey into virtual reality (VR), to showcases and hands-on VR sessions, the event was as immersive as the technology it discussed, demonstrating the exciting career and education opportunities that are forged by tech developments.

Mark Gibson, Director of the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology, said:

“There’s a wealth of technology that’s come to market in the last few years that is already transforming how students and workers learn new skills and gain experience. We are delighted at how the inaugural Immersive Technology in Education conference went at Bishop Burton College, one of our education partners at the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology.

“The event was all about collaboration, so that educators, employers and technology companies can work together to enhance learning.

“If a picture paints a thousand words, then virtual technology paints a million words. It’s that immersive and that engaging; it really helps students retain knowledge and gain that experience.

“We hope to grow the conference into a bigger, more regular event. We are really pleased with the engagement we had from the conference, and it was a great mixture of education and industry representatives with local government represented as well. The technology and the way it’s being embraced is really inspiring to see.”

A number of breakout sessions were held throughout the day around digital literacy and the skills required by learners to help them thrive in the workplace. Practical sessions with cutting-edge technology were also on offer, allowing those interested to explore how education providers and businesses are making the most of the developing world, as well as how technology is bridging the gap between education and employment.

The event was introduced by an AI-generated avatar of Danny Metters, Chair of the YHIoT Board and Principal and CEO of Bishop Burton College, showcasing the remarkable ways AI has developed in recent years. In this introduction, the AI replica told the audience that AI is “no longer science fiction, it’s real and it’s here.”

VISR Dynamics, a leading immersive technology firm, and a founding industry partner of the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology works closely with its education partners to deliver learning outcomes for students that meet industry demand. Its co-founder Louis Deane was on hand at the conference to showcase the capabilities of modern technology within the classroom and more practical settings.

Louis led a number of sessions throughout the day, from discovering what immersive technology is to actioning it in real-life work and education scenarios. Dan Phillips, Digital Teaching, Learning and Innovation Lead at Askham Bryan College, also gave a speech about the role of virtual reality and its journey into the classroom for educational purposes.

Both Louis and Dan were joined by Hannah Ward, Digital Education Developer at the University of Lincoln, and Caroline Reid, the driving force behind the rollout of VR and advanced technologies at Bishop Burton College, for a panel discussion on the ‘Classroom of the Future’, taking questions from the audience.

A further panel session to discuss ‘Bridging the Gap between Education and Employment’ gave delegates key industry insights from contributors such as Andrew Johnson, Training and Design Services Director at Groupe Atlantic / Ideal Heating and Martyn Coupland, Chief Technology Officer at The Edge Hub as well as education Insights from Abby Parkin, Head of Digital Innovation at York College.

Between sessions, guests were invited to try out a range of immersive technology products already adopted by YHIoT education partners including those from York College and Bishop Burton College as well as the VISR Dynamics’ Stage platform adopted by many other education establishments. This gave delegates the opportunity to sample the virtual reality experience that seeks to blend the worlds of education and gaming to make lessons and learning more enjoyable and impactful for young people.

The Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology is a partnership of educators and employers across the Yorkshire and Humber region. It is committed to delivering high quality education that is tailored to meet the needs of employment, plugging skills gaps and offering practical experience across a range of STEM subject areas.