Taylor Wimpey to host chocolate Easter egg hunt for Bedale residents

Taylor Wimpey is giving residents at its Beaumont Gate development in Bedale the chance to embrace their love for all things Easter by taking part in a chocolate Easter egg hunt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house-builder, which builds across North Yorkshire, is inviting families to come down and search through the show home gardens as part of an Easter egg hunt on Saturday 5th April taking place from 10am-5pm.

There will also be chances to win small prizes by taking part in colouring competitions and more as well as an IFA offering free financial advice and ready to go homes available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “Giving back to our residents and potential customers, who do so much to make the developments we build special, is important to us.

House on Beaumont Gate development

"Holidays like Easter provide opportunities for us to enjoy quality time with family and friends, and we think our Easter egg hunt and games offer a wonderful way to do just that.

"The hunt is designed for people of all ages, and we're excited to welcome residents and potential customers to our Beaumont Gate show home gardens for this special event."

For more information about the event, people can contact the team at Beaumont Gate on

01677 448605.