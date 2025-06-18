Team enfinium prepare to tackle the Total Warrior Challenge for charity

A team of 16 staff members from the maintenance team of the enfinium Ferrybridge 2 site are set to embark on an intense journey as they prepare to take on the Total Warrior Challenge in Leeds on 21 June.

The Total Warrior challenge involves a gruelling 12km course featuring some of the world's most daunting obstacles, including the ‘Human BBQ’, ‘The Plunge’, and ‘The Shocker’. This challenge will see enfinium staff members otherwise known as ‘Warriors’, battling through mud, fire, ice, and electric shocks, all in the name of charity.

The Total Warrior Challenge is not one for the faint hearted, but dedicated staff at enfinium, an energy from waste company in the UK which converts non-recyclable waste into heat and renewable power, are testing their limits to raise funds for the National Kidney Federation charity.

The National Kidney Federation charity is committed to providing free patient support services to those affected by kidney disease and to campaign for improvements to renal provision and treatment. With an estimated 3.25 million people living in the UK with kidney disease (stages 3 to 5 ) the National Kidney Federation are a lifeline of support and hope to patients and families.

So far, the enfinium Warriors have successfully raised over an incredible £6,000, and they are determined to increase that amount as they push through the demanding course.

One of the members of the enfinium Warriors, Scott Howarth, shared his reason behind taking on the challenge, “I’ve decided to take on the Total Warrior Challenge to support an incredible charity, the National Kidney Federation, I couldn’t be more proud to get behind this chosen charity for our Ferrybridge 2 team. The NKF does vital work to support kidney patients and raise awareness about kidney disease – something that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves.”

Scott continued; “On a personal note, this charity has helped an old school friend of mine through their journey of needing and receiving a kidney transplant. Seeing first hand the difference it has made to his life has really motivated me to do my bit to give back.”

Adam Nicholson, Plant Manager at enfinium Ferrybridge 2 said “We are all so proud of our colleagues for taking part in this challenge on behalf of such a worthy cause. At enfinium, we put a strong emphasis on giving back and raising funds and awareness for charitable organisations, so it’s great to see the team proactively supporting the National Kidney Federation and their amazing work.”

Andrea Brown, Chief Executive of the National Kidney Federation, commented with appreciation for the enfinium’s team efforts, “We are so delighted to see that the enfinium warriors are supporting the National Kidney Federation. Their dedication and commitment to the challenge has already been amazing – even before the challenge has begun! The funds raised will significantly impact our work at the NKF, helping us to continue providing our vital patient support services to those that are in need. Thank you Team enfinium!”