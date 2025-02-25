Ten incredible years of the CLEAR service in Kirklees

one of our canal trips

We are thrilled to invite you to join us in celebrating 10 incredible years of the CLEAR service!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together, we’ll take a heartfelt journey through the past decade—from our beginnings to where we are now. Through stories, images, film, and live performances, we’ll bring the journey to life.

If you or anyone you know used the CLEAR service over the years and might want to join the celebration, please come along and help us celebrate!

Date: Wednesday, 26 March

Location: Brian Jackson House