Ten incredible years of the CLEAR service in Kirklees
We are thrilled to invite you to join us in celebrating 10 incredible years of the CLEAR service!
Together, we’ll take a heartfelt journey through the past decade—from our beginnings to where we are now. Through stories, images, film, and live performances, we’ll bring the journey to life.
If you or anyone you know used the CLEAR service over the years and might want to join the celebration, please come along and help us celebrate!
Date: Wednesday, 26 March
Location: Brian Jackson House
Time: 11am-4pm