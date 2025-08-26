The All Together Now Choir - Born to be Wild

All Together Now Choir members from all four corners of the ATN world (Baildon, Bingley, Harrogate and Skipton), were very thrilled on Saturday to be opening the amazing Harley Davidson Weekend entertainment at the Bulls Head, Baildon. We were very proud to say that this was our 9th year at this hugely supported event!

The 46th annual Harley Rally, believed to be the UK's largest, is an iconic weekend of bikes, live music, beer and fun, strongly supported by local businesses.

At the Bulls Head, the sun shone, the choir sparkled, and together with delicious food and drinks, the afternoon had a brilliant start.

Perhaps our wheels weren't on fire, but our voices certainly were!

The All Together Now Choir at the Bulls Head Baildon.

We sang some favourites such as 'River Deep, Mountain High', 'All Over the World', and Earth, Wind and Fire's 'September' to a hugely appreciative audience, many of whom sang along with us.

MD Chris Kemp dedicated our final song, 'Electric Dreams', to lovely and supportive hosts Juanita and Paul, who have been happy for us to perform at the Bulls Head many times since 2015.

It is with huge anticipation that we are looking forward to performing our choir's 10th Anniversary Concert at St George's Hall, Bradford, in less than 3 weeks time.

Entitled 'One Vision', the concert will take place on Saturday September 13, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £18, are selling fast, but the theatre have now released an extra few!

If you haven't bought yours yet, don't delay.

We look forward to giving our audience a most wonderful evening of entertainment.