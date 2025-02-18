The All Together Now Choir to perform first community concert of 2025 in Conoley
Cononley, near Skipton, is the beautiful home of several members of The All Together Now Choir, including Maeve Dracup and Ruth Parker. Maeve and Ruth belong to the Cononley Wildlife Group, whose current project, working alongside Reverend Mike Green, is to plant thousands of spring bulbs in the calm and peaceful setting of St John's churchyard.
The choir are very happy to support their fellow members in this project for the village by doing what they love best - gathering together to entertain their audience with a collection of wonderful songs!
Do come and be part of our audience at this fabulous community event in Cononley, to listen ( and possibly sing along) with some of our favourite and popular songs. We also have a raffle for you, with a variety of great prizes!
Tickets (£7.50 each), include a glass of wine. and all proceeds will go to the churchyard refresh work.
Details of where to obtain tickets are on the attached poster.