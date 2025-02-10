The All Together Now Choir to sing at Ripley Town Hall

By Liz Robinson
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
Excitement builds as the choir begin rehearsals for their first Harrogate based concert of 2025.

The concert will take place at 7.30pm, on Saturday 5th April, at the well loved Ripley Town Hall.

Most Popular

Built in 1854, the Town Hall is part of the famous Ripley Castle Estate, which is now in the process of being sold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The beautiful building is used by more than 20 community groups, as well as the local primary school. Over the last 25 years, it has also become home to Ripley Live, which regularly hosts live music.

The All Together Now Choir at Christmasplaceholder image
The All Together Now Choir at Christmas

The local community is keen to raise funds towards buying the Town Hall, and the All Together Now Choir were more than happy to be asked to perform in aid of this fabulous cause.

Led by award-winning MD Chris Kemp, their show will be a fun-filled filled, and yet moving event, with a variety of favourite popular songs, and some newer numbers!

Come and join us, for what promises to be a wonderful evening of music and fun!

Tickets are £10 each.

The choir perform at St Luke's Church, East Morton.placeholder image
The choir perform at St Luke's Church, East Morton.

Don't leave it too long to buy yours!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/atn?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2bVGIZqGNcbg6q4o0zCXIHxjHPcKt996xhjTXTUIGeyb_XIvtF3ThKI-0_aem_qGRe7QK9_5L0U5P7Pz3-2A to find out more and to buy tickets.

Related topics:HarrogateTickets
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice