The All Together Now Choir to sing at Ripley Town Hall
The concert will take place at 7.30pm, on Saturday 5th April, at the well loved Ripley Town Hall.
Built in 1854, the Town Hall is part of the famous Ripley Castle Estate, which is now in the process of being sold.
The beautiful building is used by more than 20 community groups, as well as the local primary school. Over the last 25 years, it has also become home to Ripley Live, which regularly hosts live music.
The local community is keen to raise funds towards buying the Town Hall, and the All Together Now Choir were more than happy to be asked to perform in aid of this fabulous cause.
Led by award-winning MD Chris Kemp, their show will be a fun-filled filled, and yet moving event, with a variety of favourite popular songs, and some newer numbers!
Come and join us, for what promises to be a wonderful evening of music and fun!
Tickets are £10 each.
Don't leave it too long to buy yours!
Visit: https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/atn?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2bVGIZqGNcbg6q4o0zCXIHxjHPcKt996xhjTXTUIGeyb_XIvtF3ThKI-0_aem_qGRe7QK9_5L0U5P7Pz3-2A to find out more and to buy tickets.