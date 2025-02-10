The All Together Now Choir to sing at Ripley Town Hall

Excitement builds as the choir begin rehearsals for their first Harrogate based concert of 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will take place at 7.30pm, on Saturday 5th April, at the well loved Ripley Town Hall.

Built in 1854, the Town Hall is part of the famous Ripley Castle Estate, which is now in the process of being sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beautiful building is used by more than 20 community groups, as well as the local primary school. Over the last 25 years, it has also become home to Ripley Live, which regularly hosts live music.

The All Together Now Choir at Christmas

The local community is keen to raise funds towards buying the Town Hall, and the All Together Now Choir were more than happy to be asked to perform in aid of this fabulous cause.

Led by award-winning MD Chris Kemp, their show will be a fun-filled filled, and yet moving event, with a variety of favourite popular songs, and some newer numbers!

Come and join us, for what promises to be a wonderful evening of music and fun!

Tickets are £10 each.

The choir perform at St Luke's Church, East Morton.

Don't leave it too long to buy yours!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad