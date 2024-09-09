The Bare Jams - Genre Mashing Collective

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:42 BST
Boom, Byron Street Mills, Millwright St. Leeds. LS2 7QG. Doors: 19:00. Tickets: £19.20. Contact: [email protected]

Bare Jams are a six-piece band that effortlessly combines feel-good, summer vibe pop with soul, funk, jazz, rock, and a myriad of other elements. Frequently found on the must-see lists of festival aficionados, they have built a reputation for tight, exuberant, and genuinely candid performances. Their music spans a wide array of genres, focusing on catchy hooks, motivational lyrics, and singable horn lines, creating an infectious sound that’s both unique and familiar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNs2tp8AYO0

