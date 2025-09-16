The countdown is on: Light up your Christmas with Brigg Garden Centre

The most magical time of the year is on its way, and Brigg Garden Centre is thrilled to announce the launch of its Christmas Department with a spectacular opening weekend on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.

As part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, Brigg Garden Centre is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever. From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch weekend promises to be the perfect start to your Christmas countdown.

Kicking off the festivities in true seasonal style, Father Christmas himself will be cutting the ribbon at 9am on Saturday and more festivities starting at 10am on Sunday, officially opening the Christmas wonderland. Visitors attending will have festive treats and a singer to put everyone in the festive mood. The first 50 people through the door will get a golden ticket with exciting offers.

Beyond Christmas décor, Brigg Garden Centre is a treasure trove of gift inspiration. To celebrate the launch weekend, Family Card holders will enjoy an exclusive 15% off our Christmas range, including decorations, artificial trees, lights, cards, and wrapping paper. If you are not a Family Card member, don’t worry as you can sign up on the day.

The festivities don’t end there; bookings are now open for Brigg Garden Centre’s much loved Christmas events and experiences. From indulgent festive dining to magical meet-and-greet experiences with Santa, families can create unforgettable moments together this season.

For full details and booking, visit the British Garden Centres website.

And don’t forget to share your festive adventures with us using #LightUpYourChristmas

