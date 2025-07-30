The countdown to Hope Show is on!

It’s now less than a month to the 2025 Hope Show and preparations are well underway for what promises to be an exciting show line up.

This year, for the first time, Hope Show welcomes the Spectacle of Equitation, a breathtaking display of Iberian horse riding and daring fire stunts. The exhibit brings together theatrical story, horsemanship, stunts, fire and excitement in a display which will appeal to all.

The Main Ring will also feature the showtime favourites including the Grand Parade, the heavy horses and the Tractor Parade.

Show Director, Neil Priestley says that the show promises to be better than ever this year:

Vintage cars take to the Main Ring

“The Show Committee have been hard at work ensuring that the show programme is full of exciting attractions. After the popularity of Ben Atkinson’s horses two years ago, we have chosen a similar theme for this year’s show.

“Livestock entries are extremely strong and Hope Show will once again have more cattle and sheep than any other show in the county. This year, for the first time in several years, we are once again holding a range of classes for dairy cows.

“The dairy classes include a heifer and calf, a cow in milk, a heifer in milk and a maiden heifer class. We are thrilled to welcome the return of the dairy classes and look forward to showcasing a strong entry this year.”

There will be something for all the family at the show including a children’s area, a variety of country and rural based trade stands and of course the popular craft tent and the horticultural show.

Matt Clark receives the Beef Supreme Championship trophy from Show President Ed Cavagnah

Hope Show takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25th and gates open to the public at 9am. Discounted tickets can be bought in advance online priced £12 for adults, £5 for children and £28 for a family ticket admitting two adults and two children.