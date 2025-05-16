The County and The Sportsman win at the Best Bar None Awards

Both Beerhouses Huddersfield pubs recognised

Best Bar None is a national scheme with accredited venues assessed for their commitment to excellence in safety, customer service, and responsible alcohol management practices. The Best Bar None awards are held locally, to celebrate the safest, friendliest, and best run pubs, bars, and clubs in towns and cities across the country. They are voted for by the public.

The awards lunch for Huddersfield, run by Huddersfield Bid, took place on 14th May at Laurence Batley Theatre. The County and The Sportsman, both part of the Beerhouses family, were nominated in the Best Pub and Best Community Initiative categories respectively.

This resulted in a full sweep with both pubs winning their categories. The Best Community Initiative award, won by The Sportsman, was in recognition of the work done to create a community hub, as well as its fundraising and charitable efforts, not least raising over £6000 for Project Youth Cancer last year with its ‘Yorkshire 3 Pints’ challenge.

The Sportsman wins Best Community Initiative

The County winning Best Pub follows on nicely from its year as Huddersfield CAMRA’s Pub of the Year 2024 and is worthy recognition for the hard work of its team who, in just 3 years as a Beerhouses pub, have transformed it, with its real ale offering and wide variety of food and drink events. It is currently running a month-long Pride event with a target to raise £1000 for The Brunswick Centre.

Amber Duffee, manager at The County, said:

“We’re just glad that our customers love what we do, love our events and what we serve, and we’re so happy to win best pub!”