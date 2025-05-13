The County Huddersfield steps up for Pride Month

Target set to raise £1000 for The Brunswick Centre

June is Pride Month, with June 7 designated as Huddersfield’s day of Pride celebrations.

In the build-up to that date, The County Beerhouse has been busy organising its fundraising efforts and organising events. It’s been an unsettling time for many members of the LGBTQIA+ community with recent developments over trans rights, plus the closure of Rain, Huddersfield’s only dedicated gay bar, so The County felt it was more important than ever to step up and lead the way for Huddersfield Pride this year.

The team has set a target of raising £1000 for The Brunswick Centre. Last year it successfully raised £725 over the course of the campaign but felt they needed to up their game in 2025.

A selection of items in The County's Pride raffle

To allow everyone the opportunity to support the cause, in however large or small a way, they’ll be raising funds, and celebrating Pride in the following ways:

A month-long Pride raffle throughout May with an amazing array of prizes donated by staff, breweries, and other friends and suppliers of The County. Thanks to the generous donations from breweries such as Timothy Taylors, Ossett Brewery, Abbeydale, Thornbridge and more, it’s shaping up to be the pub’s biggest raffle to date.

Proceeds on bar snacks during May (sold at a discounted price).

£1 from every cocktail sold on Wednesdays.

Float Experimental Gig 24th May – a special evening of experimental music, presented by Float Huddersfield - an open collective for anyone who identifies as queer or as belonging to a marginalised gender interested in creative technology.

Retro Queer Klub Night – 7th June – potentially, Huddersfield’s biggest planned Pride party?

Already exceeding expectation

It seems that everyone is on board, as the raffle has already raised £850, which is more than the whole fundraising campaign raised last year and there’s so much more still to come!

Amber Duffee, manager at The County Beerhouse

Amber Duffee, the manager of The County, spoke of the efforts of the whole team: “We are really going for it this year as there feels like such a need to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community right now. Everyone is working really hard, creating events and initiatives, getting the raffle prizes in, and just playing their part – I don’t think I have slept much this month! I’m really proud of everyone for running with this in the way they are.”