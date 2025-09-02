The Endo Gala: Harrogate’s night of glamour with a purpose

Next Spring, Harrogate will play host to a spectacular evening of elegance, entertainment, and purpose. The Endo Gala will take place on March 20, 2026 at the prestigious Rudding Park Hotel, bringing the community together for an unforgettable night in aid of Endometriosis UK.

Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary drink at 7pm before enjoying a chance to mingle with local business leaders, creatives, and community members. From 8pm, attendees will be treated to a three-course dinner with half a bottle of wine per person, followed by an evening of live music, auctions, raffles, surprise guests, and more.

The Endo Gala isn’t just about glamour, it’s about raising awareness and support for a condition that affects 1 in 10 women. Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows elsewhere in the body, causing chronic pain, fatigue, and fertility issues. Despite its prevalence, it remains underfunded and often misunderstood.

The event is organised by Molly Woodward, who was diagnosed with endometriosis at just 19. Now 24, she is on a mission to ensure that others living with the condition feel seen, supported, and hopeful for better treatment and recognition.

“Hosting The Endo Gala means so much to me personally,” Molly explains. “It’s not only a chance to raise vital funds for Endometriosis UK but also to bring the Harrogate community together to shine a light on an invisible illness that affects so many.”

With local businesses, entrepreneurs, and community members already backing the event, The Endo Gala is set to be both inspiring and impactful.

Tickets are now available, but places are limited.

For more information and to keep up with announcements, follow The Endo Gala on Facebook or check out the website theendogala.com.