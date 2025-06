The European festival comes to England.

The European Stone Carving Festival will be coming to Halifax in May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The European Stone Carving Festival will be in Halifax on the 24 and 25 of May 2025.

120 stone carvers from across Europe will be showcasing their skill in the grounds of Halifax Minster. There will be live music/ entertainment /food and drink stalls.