The Fairy Trail returns to HU5 this half term: February 15-25
First launched by Rhiannon Beeson in February 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the Fairy Trail was created as a safe and enjoyable activity for families. Now a cherished tradition, it has become a staple of the local calendar every half term.
This year, over 50 households have signed up to host fairy creations, transforming the area into a wonderland of imagination and delight. The displays are as creative as they are diverse, featuring everything from fairy campsites and discos to enchanting book swaps.
In addition to exploring the trail, families can participate in four engaging events throughout the week:
February 15: Arts and craft sessions with Artlink (10-4pm).
February 16: Crafting and scavenger hunting with Fantastic Faces in Pearson Park ( 10-11.30 and 11.30-1pm). Places must be booked online
February 20 and 21: More arts and craft sessions with Artlink (10-4pm).
February 22: A facilitated craft session with Artlink (10-4pm ).
Nine-year-old Holly Smith, a regular attendee of the Fairy Trail, shared her excitement: “I’ve been coming with my mum every year since it started. It’s really fun, and I love seeing the different houses each year.”
Organiser Rhiannon Beeson expressed her pride in the event: “It’s great to see so many people in the local community coming together to create such a wonderful week. You can’t beat seeing kids dressed as fairies wandering the area and ticking off their houses. The creativity and effort everyone puts into their fairy displays is amazing, and it’s a joy to watch families enjoying the magic year after year.’
The Fairy Trail is entirely free. Maps of the trail can be viewed online at www.thefairytrail.co.uk or picked up from 82 Park Avenue or Artlink.