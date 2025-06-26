The famous West-Yorkshire Craggfest music festival is back again Fri 8th to Sun 10th August.

The three-day Craggfest music festival kicks off at 3pm Friday 8th August 2025. With a full line up of great bands, it's a great day or weekend out for all the family with reasonably priced food and drink. As ever, Craggfest will be held in the field behind Cragg Vale jewel, the Robin Hood Inn, with beautiful views and the stage sheltered from sun or rain by a super huge marquee.

Performers at Craggfest are largely established regional music acts. Expect covers and originals for all tastes, encompassing styles such as pop, rock, indie, punk, folk, funk and so much more. PLUS there are two guest DJs this year. The first is up and coming to get the party started with some funked-up tunes. The second, a renowned act all the way from Switzerland, will close the festival on the Sunday with 90s old-skool house and more.

Craggfest has its origins in the 2014 Tour de France peloton climbing through Cragg Vale and a resulting dilemma created by an excessive order of lager. Originally a one-day event, Craggfest just keeps growing. It extended to two days in 2019, then three following COVID.

But, it's not just a music event, its also a mini-foodie festival, with delights created by the Robin Hood Chef, and now Landlady, Jo. Get ready to sample her amazing curries, homemade burgers, chilli, pulled pork or lamb baguettes, lamb koftas, halloumi kebabs, veggie burgers and much more! All provided on site. Easy on your pocket as all prices held the same as last year.

The legendary Landlubbers return to Craggfest this year.

There’s a fully stocked bar, including a return of the cocktail and gin bars that went down a storm last year. Free cordial and water for children is included in your wristband price. What’s more there’s a children's toy raffle, a sweets and cake stall, ice-pop and ice-cream, a mini toy stall, glitter face painting and a straw bale play area

The admission fee on entry: £8 for one day, £14 for two and £18 for all three days. Under 12s get in Free. Price held the same as last year.,

All wristband entry fee money goes to support Cancer Research UK, Music 4 MS and - a charity close to the late Elva’s heart; Jo’s mum and previous Landlady at the Robin Hood - Calder Valley Search and Rescue. Last year over £5000 was raised. Let's beat that total this year.

Come and join in the fun. what are you waiting for! Start the conversation!!