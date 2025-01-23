The Invention Show is on its way to Gulliver’s Valley for a world record attempt!

Young inventors are in for a treat when The Invention Show rolls into Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park Resort in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first ever stage show performed by Kids Invent Stuff, the popular YouTube channel where 4–11-year-olds have the chance to get their invention ideas built by inventors Ruth Amos and Shawn Brown, co-founders of Kids Invent Stuff.

Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham will host The Invention Show on Saturday, February 8 with tickets on sale now, priced at £16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience will get to meet Ruth Amos and see some of the wackiest, record-breaking and most creative inventions come to life.

Ruth Amos

They will also be part of an official Guinness World Records attempt – for the ‘Most People Making Popcorn Cannons’! This exciting, hands-on challenge will see the audience building and firing their own popcorn cannons as they attempt to be part of history.

“We’re so excited to bring The Invention Show to life!” said Ruth. “It’s a chance to celebrate the incredible creativity of young inventors and show off some of the wild and wonderful ideas we’ve worked on - like popcorn-firing doorbells and ball-dropping alarm clocks. This event is all about having fun with problem-solving and proving that anyone, no matter their age, can invent something amazing. We can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

“What a fantastic show this promises to be,” said Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley. “The audience will witness incredible inventions come to life on stage, take part in exciting challenges and demonstrations, and be able to meet Ruth. We are proud to have been chosen to debut this new show – and we’d recommend snapping tickets up soon before they sell out!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book tickets, please visit: kidsinventstuff.com/2024/11/kids-invent-stuff-presents-the-invention-show/

If you are coming to The Invention Show, why not make it a full day out with three hours of fun in Mayhem Manor, which is a wonderful mash-up of multiple indoor activities and attractions, including laser tag, climbing walls, mini golf, and indoor rides.

All you need to do is turn up at Gulliver’s Valley at 10.30am and tell the admissions team that you are attending the Kids Invent Stuff show, and you will receive discounted entry at just £5 per person.

You can make your trip to Gulliver’s Valley even more memorable by booking in for an overnight stay in our themed accommodation, which includes Unicorn and Princess Suites, Pirate Lodges, Western Cabins, Fairytale Hideouts, and the impressive Megalodon Lodge.