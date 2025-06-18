The John Godber Company returns to Theatre Royal Wakefield with brand new play

In the next fortnight, West Yorkshire playwright John Godber is bringing his hilarious new play 'The Highwayman' to Theatre Royal Wakefield for three exclusive shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This 2nd-4th July, John Godber is bringing his hilarious new play 'The Highwayman' to Theatre Royal Wakefield, and you will not want to miss out on this brilliant production!

It’s 1769 and everyone is flocking north, every ale house is packed with the great and the bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire is the place to be; a region drunk on making money, social climbing, gambling and gin, but with wealth in abundance, the temptation is great.

The Highwayman

The Highwayman is a thrilling theatrical adventure from John Godber, told in the style of his infamous Bouncers, is visceral, venal and very funny.

The Highwayman’s creed is simple; look after number one and to hell with the hangman!

Written and directed by John Godber, with music from Ruby Macintosh and starring a collection of emerging actors history will have never felt more alive, and theft never so attractive!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"flashes of real spark and great moments" Always Time For Theatre