The Old Liquor Store York brews up for its inaugural beer festival

The Old Liquor Store (OLS), the neighbourhood bistro which is set in the stunning surroundings of the historic Grade 2 listed former Terry’s Chocolate Works, is set to host a two-day festival of beer, cider, street food and entertainment on August 29 and 30.

Raising the bar and putting the art of craft beer production centre stage, the event will celebrate the very best of Yorkshire ales, showcasing guest breweries and indie beers. Six cask ales will be on tap with three from Half Moon Brewery – the award-winning independent family run microbrewery which is set in the original Blacksmiths Forge, Ellerton. Festival goers will be able to sample the delights of the amber coloured Old Forge with a soft spiced lemon and honeyed flavour; the Chinook which brings a pine-like spicy bouquet with robust hints of grapefruit; and the Session IPA with notes of passionfruit, gooseberry, peaches and lime. The remaining line-up of six includes North Riding’s Crush, Abbeydale’s Serenity and Dr Morton’s Rocket Surgery.

Refreshing ciders including Brew York’s Big Apple Cider, Westons Old Rosie and Lilleys Mango cider will also be served up alongside Mahou lager and Guinness. A selection of artisan distilled fruit and dry gins handcrafted by the Hooting Owl Distillery including the popular East Yorkshire Gin and West Yorkshire Gin as well as a host of rums will also be available.

Head chef, Matt Leivers, will be dishing up his legendary street food that promises bold flavours to match the brews including:

Crispy salt and pepper squid with chilli and red miso mayo

Cauliflower and black onion seed pakora with lime pickle puree and coconut and mint chutney

Roast chicken bone and BBQ corn ramen

Salt and pepper fries, char siu pork belly, coriander, spring onion, with a sweet and sour sauce

Cow Back Mac – smashed beef patty, Gruyere, dill pickles, diced onion, shredded lettuce, aged beef fat burger sauce

Chippy Tea – Golden Eagle battered cod fingers, chunky tartar sauce, baby gem, sea salt ‘n’ vinegar, chip shop curry sauce

Yann’s Poncho - burrito spiced bean burger, guacamole, tomato & coriander salsa, crushed tortilla chips, jalapenos, tequila pickled onions

Kyiv-in Bacon - breaded chicken fillet, garlic & parsley butter, crispy streaky bacon, portobello mushroom, parmesan, roasted garlic aioli.

Ben Williams, owner of the Old Liquor Store, said: “We’re fortunate to have some of the finest beer and spirit producers literally on our doorstep so we’re delighted to spotlight homegrown independents and artisans that reflect the true spirt of Yorkshire. The festival is about more than just beer, it’s about celebrating creativity, craft, community and collaboration. We’re looking forward to inviting guests to sample some of the county’s best brews in our iconic restaurant.”

Revellers are promised barrels of fun and entertainment with a live music line-up that highlights a mix of local talent who’ve helped to shape the city’s music scene with a guest appearance from York-based singer-songwriter, Will Dreyfus.

The festival will take place on August 29 from 4-11pm and August 30 from 12-11pm. There’s no need to book tickets in advance, but if you’d like to secure a seat, tables can be reserved by visiting www.theoldliquorstore.co.uk

Adding to its line-up of regular events, the Old Liquor Store is launching a weekly speed quiz night each Wednesday at 6.30pm from September 3 which will be hosted by veteran quiz master, Pete Martini with a retro quiz night burger menu. Back by popular demand, the restaurant will once again mark Oktoberfest – the world’s largest folk festival and celebration of Bavarian culture, food, and beer - on Thursday September 25 with a Germanic feast and classic sounds from the Yorkshire Oompah Band.