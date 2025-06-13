The Old Liquor Store York concocts cocktail to commemorate chocolate

The Old Liquor Store (OLS), the neighbourhood bistro which is set in the stunning surroundings of the historic Grade 2 listed former Terry’s Chocolate Works, has launched a limited-edition cocktail to celebrate World Chocolate Day (7th July) with a boozy twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a nod to the city’s chocolate heritage, the Aztec ‘choc-tail’ has been created by resident mixologist, Paddy Lewis, formerly a bartender at Grantley Hall. Paddy, who devises a ‘cocktail of the moment’ each month at OLS, has paired some of the best loved tipples with the nation’s favourite sweet treat. The spicy chocolate tequila martini, featuring chilli infused tequila, creme de cocoa blanc, mozart dark chocolate and chocolate bitters, will be served in the restaurant during June and July.

Ben Williams, Owner of the Old Liquor Store, said: “Creating the Aztec cocktail for World Chocolate Day is a fitting tribute to this wonderful building which was once home to Terry’s Chocolate Works. Giving the team free rein to explore new ingredients and experiment with flavours is the essence of what we’re all about, particularly when chocolate is involved for obvious reasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It forms the latest addition to the ever-expanding repertoire of chocolate-based cocktails including the:

Chocolate dessert The Old Liquor Store

chocolate orange martini (OLS factory workers vodka, milk chocolate mozart, crème de cocoa and triple sec

blue Smartie (mozart white chocolate, frozen mozart dark chocolate and blue curaco)

After Eight (Kendal mint cake liqueur, gin, milk chocolate mozart, crème de cocoa)

white choco-lada (myers rum, frangelico, white chocolate)

chocolate orange negroni (OLS clocktower edition gin, vermouth, campari, triple sec, crème de cocoa, bitters, mozart dark chocolate).

Paddy has worked in the trade for several years, including stints at The Grand Hotel York and management roles at Grantley Hall and Aldwark Manor, where he was in charge of the cocktails and drinks purchasing. Aside from his current role at OLS, he is studying for a masters in AI.

Further celebrating the venue’s manufacturing legacy and continuing the journey of chocolate excellence, head chef - Matt Leivers - has created a dessert menu steeped in choc-inspired delights, showcasing the diversity of the decadent ingredient from:

his signature dessert ‘terry-misu’, a novel take on the Italian classic (a tiramisu encased in crispy chocolate with a variety of garnishes and filling specifications depending on the occasion - blood orange sorbet, mascarpone, marsala sponge, blood orange and harmony coffee

caramelised white chocolate panna cotta (brown butter crumble, granny smith, lemon sorrel)

bitter chocolate and harmony coffee marquis (smoked sea salt caramel, crème fraiche, hazelnut praline popcorn).

The Old Liquor Store's Aztec cocktail

World Chocolate Day is an annual event that celebrates the introduction of chocolate to Europe in 1550, honouring its history, cultural significance and culinary diversity. Though it is uncertain who introduced chocolate to Europe, one theory is that in 1519, Spanish explorer Hernan Cortes was given a chocolate-based drink called xocolatl by the Aztec emperor Montezuma and decided to take the beverage back to Spain. The Aztec cocktail is named after the Aztec civilization, notable for their use of cacao and other fermented beverages and inspired by their cultural connection to chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Liquor Store is nestled between York Racecourse and the award winning Bishopthorpe Road and the name pays homage to its confectionery heritage. Located in what was originally the Transformer House of Terry’s Chocolate Works (built in 1926), it is widely believed that this was subsequently used to house coffee beans and barrels of rum imported from America for chocolate making, with the rum being added to the truffles in Terry’s All Gold boxes, which were first introduced in 1931.

The dog-friendly restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday, serving brunch, lunch and evening meals (10am – 9pm) and Sunday 12-4pm for roasts. The Old Liquor Store runs monthly tasting events and can be hired out for private functions including weddings, celebrations and funerals parties. Group bookings for pre-race brunch and post-race dinner can also be made.