The Salvation Army and Home Instead launch memory café for community

The grand opening took place on the 18th of April, and was attended by members of the public, team members and clients. The Mayor of Darlington, Cllr Jan Cossins, was also in attendance to announce the activity café officially open.

The opening event was a resounding success, setting a promising precedent for the future of the memory café.

As pillars of the community, Home Instead and The Salvation Army are committed to giving back and making a positive impact in the local area. The dementia friendly activity café aims to do just that; providing a welcoming environment that will bring people together with singing, games, arts & crafts and more, as well as refreshments.

Home Instead director Robbie Jones, Home Instead community engagement officer Joanne, Mayor of Darlington Cllr Jan Cossins and The Salvation Army Major Shirley, at the opening of the Memory Lane Activity Cafe

Commenting on the launch, director of Home Instead Darlington & Northallerton, Robbie Jones, says, “At Home Instead we are aware of the many challenges faced by older people living with dementia. From memory loss to changes in behaviour, it can be difficult for those affected but also those around them.

“That’s why groups like this are so important. It’s not just about helping older people with the condition, it’s about creating a network of support and understanding for family members, carers, and friends.

“Whether attendees join in with the activities, or simply have a cup of tea and a chat, if we can do our bit to support people in anyway, I’m all for it! We’d love to welcome you at the next Café.”

Adding to this, Joanne Hendry, the community engagement office at Home Instead Darlington & Northallerton, said, “It was lovely to welcome so many people to the launch of the Memory Lane Activity Café.

“Thank you to everyone helped ensure the launch event was a success. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the memory café!”

The next Memory Lane Activity Café is on Thursday 16th of May, 10:30am – 12:30pm at The Salvation Army Citadel, Thompson Street East, Darlington.

For further information, please call 07513 723302.

To find out more about the work The Darlington Citadel Salvation Army do, please visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/darlington-citadel.