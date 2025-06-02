The Scratching Post Challenge returns – with a whopping 28-metre outdoor climb

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is thrilled to announce the return of The Scratching Post Challenge—and this year, it's going bigger than ever with a massive 28-metre outdoor climbing wall!

Taking place on Saturday, June 7 from 11am, this thrilling fundraising event invites climbers of all skill levels to scale one of the UK’s tallest outdoor climbing walls, all in support of the animals in the charity’s care.

Fancy yourself a fearless feline?

Whether you're a first-time climber or a seasoned pro, the expert team at ROKT Climbing Gym will be on hand to ensure your climb is safe, comfortable, and fully guided.

Climbers get ready

Lauren Moore, Fundraising Manager for the branch, said: "The Scratching Post Challenge is one of the most exciting events on our fundraising calendar. It’s an incredible experience for climbers—and an amazing way to help us raise vital funds for local animals in need. We’re calling on all thrill seekers to join us and take on the climb!"

Entry is just £15, and participants are encouraged to gather sponsorship to support the charity’s work. Every penny raised goes directly to the rehabilitation and rehoming of unwanted, abandoned, and mistreated animals across Halifax, Huddersfield, and Bradford.

Spaces for this high-flying event are strictly limited, so early registration is essential.

Think You’re Up for the Challenge? Join in at ROKT Climbing Gym, Brighouse, Saturday, June 7, from 11am, £15 per person. All experience levels welcome

Climber takes on the challenge in 2023

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is a self-funded branch of the National RSPCA, dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need. Every challenge conquered, donation made, and event attended helps continue this vital work.