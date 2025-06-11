The Searchers will pay a final visit to Leeds Grand before their last ever show at Glastonbury
The Merseybeat mega-stars were formed 68 years ago in 1957 and exploded in the 1960’s alongside fellow Liverpudlians The Beatles, working in the clubs of Hamburg and Liverpool before hitting the big time.
Their debut No.1 hit ‘Sweets for My Sweet’ (Aug, 1963) was followed by two more No.1 hits, ‘Needles and Pins’ (1964) and ‘Don’t Throw Your Love Away’ (1964).
A string of other hits followed including ‘When You Walk In The Room’, ‘Goodbye My Love’ and ’Sugar & Spice’, establishing The Searchers as a global act by the mid 1960’s.
In the late 1970s and 1980’s the band was signed to Sire Records, becoming label-mates with some of the hippest acts around including Talking Heads, The Cure, Madonna and The Ramones – who covered ‘Needles and Pins’.
They have toured the world many times, sold over 50 million records and drawn accolades from artists including The Byrds, Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.
But the longest running band in pop history has never played Glastonbury. Until now…
Guitarist John McNally, who formed the band when he was 16 years old in 1957 said: “A Glastonbury debut at 83! Can anyone top that? I don’t think life gets any better, does it? There will be a few nerves but in a good way, and we’ll be nicely warmed up from our shows in June. We can’t wait to see our fans again for this incredible final farewell.”
Bassist and singer Frank Allen, joined The Searchers in 1964. He said:“I have played shows across the world with The Searchers for over sixty years. Glastonbury has always been an ambition that has eluded us – until now. The Searchers are finally performing at the greatest music festival of them all. What a way to round off a tour and a career. I can’t wait to get up on stage and give our fans one final blast.”
The Searchers are famous for their attempts at retirement – but the fans won’t let them. In 2023 their sold-out 43 date tour was so successful, The Searchers went out again in 2024, performing in towns they hadn’t managed to play the year before. That also sold out. This year, 2025, sixty-eight years after forming, The Searchers’ famous Rickenbacker guitars will fall silent after what will arguably be the greatest live performance of them all - from the longest running band and hardest working in pop history.
The Searchers Final Farewell Tour runs Saturday 14th – Friday 27th June 2025. The band will appear on the Acoustic Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Fri 27th June 2025
Tickets, dates and info: www.the-searchers.co.uk / Glastonbury Festival - Home
THE SEARCHERS UK TOUR
JUNE 2025
Saturday 14
BODELWYDDAN CASTLE
www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk
Sunday 15
NORTHAMPTON, DERNGATE
www.royalandderngate.co.uk
Monday 16
LEEDS, GRAND THEATRE
www.leedsheritagetheatres.com
Tuesday 17
LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU
www.venuecymru.co.uk
Thursday 19
LICHFIELD GARRICK
www.lichfieldgarrick.com
Friday 20
BASINGSTOKE ANVIL
www.anvilarts.org.uk
Saturday 21
TUNBRIDGE WELLS
www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk
Sunday 22
WARNERS LITTLECOTE HOUSE HOTEL
www.warnerleisurehotels.co.uk
Tuesday 24
BURY ST EDMUNDS APEX
www.theapex.co.uk
Wednesday 25
KING'S LYNN CORN EXCHANGE
www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
Thursday 26
EASTLEIGH CONCORDE
www.theconcordeclub.com
Friday 27
GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL
Glastonbury Festival - Home