The Signatures: Northern Live

Experience the soul-stirring magic of The Signatures, The Official backing band for many of the Northern Soul original artists

The UK’s most authentic Northern Soul Live Show! Experience the soul-stirring magic of The Signatures, The Official backing band for many of the Northern Soul original artists as well as being featured as the house band for the Northern Soul special on The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC 6 Music.

Immerse yourself in the energy of a ten-piece live band, showcasing their exceptional talent in their own distinctive style. The Signatures, along with their power and expression, have worked with more original artists than any other band in the UK, delivering a truly authentic performance.

Joining The Signatures on stage is the sensational “Stefan Taylor,” one of the hottest young vocalists on the UK Soul scene, and the iconic original voice of The Love Affair “Steve Ellis”

The Signatures

Steve Ellis, first found fame at the tender age of 17 as the lead singer with one of the most successful British pop acts of the 60s, The Love Affair. Recording such classics as Everlasting Love, Rainbow Valley, Bringing on Back the Good Times, One Road, A Day Without Love, to name a few, making them one of the biggest bands of 1968 with only The Beatles outselling them that year. Steve will be joining The Signatures once again to bring a full set consisting of some Northern Soul, original music and of course some of those Love Affair Classics!

Dates: Saturday 27th September, 2025