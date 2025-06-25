The Sixteen presents Choral Pilgrimage 2025 – Angel of Peace at York Minster

As part of their nationwide Choral Pilgrimage tour, acclaimed choir The Sixteen will perform at York Minster on Monday 7 July at 7.30pm.

This year’s pilgrimage – An Angel of Peace - focuses on bringing peace and tranquillity to day-to-day life, with performances of today’s finest composers Anna Clyne, Arvo Pärt and Will Todd, in addition to the healing and wondrous music of Hildegard of Bingen and John Taverner.

Each year, The Sixteen highlight a new work for the choral repertory, and this year introduce Orbits by Anna Clyne for choir and solo violin. Described as a “composer of uncommon gifts and unusual methods” by the New York Times and as “fearless” by NPR, GRAMMY-nominated Anna Clyne is one of the most in-demand composers today, working with orchestras, choreographers, filmmakers, and visual artists around the world. Her work for The Sixteen, Orbits, is a musical setting of the poem I Live My Life in Growing Orbits by Austrian poet Rainer Maira Rilke, in translation by the American poet Robert Bly.

I live my life in growing orbits

The Sixteen with conductor Harry Christophers. Photo by Johnny Millar.

which move out over the things of the world.

Perhaps I can never achieve the last,

but that will be my attempt.

I am circling around God, around the ancient tower,

and I have been circling for a thousand years,

and I still don’t know if I am a falcon, or a storm,

or a great song.

The Sixteen’s performance at York Minster is part of the York Early Music Festival and will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3/BBC Sounds on Wednesday 16 July.

The programme from the Choral Pilgrimage tour is also featured on The Sixteen’s new album Angel of Peace on the CORO label, which is available now.

The Choral Pilgrimage 2025: Angel of Peace

Monday 7 July, 7.30pm, York Minster

The Sixteen

Harry Christophers founder and conductor

PROGRAMME

Hildegard of Bingen Ave, Generosa

Arvo Pärt Tribute to Caesar

Will Todd I shall be an angel of peace

John Taverner Gaude plurimum

Hildegard of Bingen Ave, Generosa

Arvo Pärt Da pacem Domine

Anna Clyne Orbits (new commission)

Arvo Pärt Magnificat

John Taverner O splendor gloriae

In an age of resurgent conflict and frenetic demands on our attention, our 2025 Choral Pilgrimage: Angel of Peace offers a slice of tranquillity in many forms courtesy of luminous, purifying music traversing six centuries. The enraptured songs of medieval abbess Hildegard of Bingen and the joyous large-scale Antiphons of Taverner combine with the mesmeric soundworld of Arvo Pärt, whose 90th birthday is celebrated in 2025, and the magical realm of a brand new work for choir and solo violin by composer Anna Clyne. Nine pieces of music from across the centuries speak of peace and acceptance and the ecstatic joy their reassurance can bring.