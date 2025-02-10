The UK's biggest celebration of Polish cinema comes to Hull in March

For the first time, in 2025, Kinoteka will be partnering with Klassiki, the video-on-demand platform dedicated to showcasing the rich cinematic traditions of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and embarking on a tour where a selection of films from across the London programme will be screening at venues in Birmingham, Hull, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, Oxford and Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kinoteka Polish Film Festival has been running for 23 years in London and this year, for the first time ever, will be expanding into cities across for a tour, in collaboration with on demand service Klassiki. This year's festival will form part of the UK/Poland Season 2025, a six month cultural season taking place in both Poland and the UK.

Kinoteka will be in Hull at the Hull Independent Cinema between March 11 and 27, with the film's below playing, many of which deal with contemporary films such Silent Trees a documentary about a Kurdish family's navigating the Poland-Belarusian border crisis and settling in Poland, and Under the Volcano, which tells the story of a Ukrainian family on holiday who are left in diplomatic limbo when the Russian invasion happens and they can't return home.

FILMS PLAYING IN HULL

The Saragossa Manuscript

Tues 11 March - UNDER THE GREY SKY

Tues 18 March - SILENT TREES

Thurs 20 March - IT IS NOT MY FILM

Tues 25 March - THE SARAGOSSA MANUSCRIPT

Under the Grey Sky

Thurs 27 March - UNDER THE VOLCANO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s 23rd edition of the Kinoteka Polish Film Festival will bring another compelling line-up of contemporary and classic Polish cinema to London screens from March 6 to April 25. In addition, this year’s festival Opening Night Gala will also serve as the official inauguration of the UK/Poland Season 2025, organised by the British Council, the Adam Mickiewicz Institute and the Polish Cultural Institute in London.

During the six-month-long season, between March and November, 100 multi-artform events in 20 cities will serve to promote British culture in Poland (coordinated by the British Council) and Polish culture in the UK (prepared by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute and the Polish Cultural Institute in London).

Furthermore, for the first time, the festival will be venturing around the UK for the first time ever, working in collaboration with Klassiki, as it expands into eight cities for a tour that will highlight key titles from across the programme.

Under the Volcano

Damian Kocur’s observational second feature follows his award-winning Bread and Salt, which opened Kinoteka in 2023. Arriving at the festival following screenings at Toronto International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival, the film speaks to the emotional heart of those impacted by war. Life can change in an instant, due to circumstances beyond our control, as this story from outside the conflict zone shows us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Ukrainian family on holiday in Tenerife struggles to reconcile their new status as refugees, as a result of the Russian invasion. An exceptional performance from Sofiia Berezovska (awarded at Gdynia Film Festival) embodies that identity crisis of international politics colliding with teenage fun in the sun.

Each year, the festival's New Polish Cinema strand showcases the very best in current Polish cinema with a number of premieres that represent the country’s contemporary filmmaking talent. As part of this year’s strand, audiences will have the opportunity to see Under the Grey Sky (Pod szarym niebem, 2024), the outstanding feature debut from former journalist Mara Tamkovich which won first feature prize at Gdynia Film Festival 2024.

Inspired by the true story of reporter Katsiaryna Andreyeva, who was arrested in Belarus after covering peaceful protests following the 2020 elections, the film blends archive footage alongside strong lead performances to show the dilemmas faced in both personal and professional spheres as journalist Lena (Aliaksandra Vaitsekhovich) and her husband Ilya (Valentin Novopolskij) strive to make moral choices and survive with dignity.

It Is Not My Film (To nie mój film, 2024) is the distinctive debut feature of Maria Zbąska. Wanda (newcomer Zofia Chabiera) and Janek (Marcin Sztabiński) have reached breaking point in their relationship, so in a final attempt to reconcile their future they embark on a 400 km walk along the wintery Baltic coast. A ‘road’ movie that challenges us to consider what risks we might take to safeguard something we value, this is a comedy for the twenty-first century with a serious message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing its dedication to showing thought-provoking documentary film, Kinoteka will be screening Agnieszka Zwiefka’s Silent Trees (Drzewa milczą, 2024). Picking up on issues explored in Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border, this observational documentary focuses on a Kurdish family caught in a forest between Belarus and Poland who become a geopolitical pawn.

Zwiefka’s vitally important and hard-hitting film arrives in the UK after playing festivals across the world including premiering at prestigious documentary festival CPH DOX.

For further information: https://kinoteka.org.uk/