The ultimate family festival returns to William's Den

Designed to be fun and interactive for the whole family, this year’s Den Fest is jam-packed with activities for grown-ups and children of all ages. Families can visit for the day or book camping tickets for the whole weekend.

This year’s music line-up brings the magic of pop icons to the stage, with Taylor Reloaded on Saturday 19th July, a dazzling Taylor Swift tribute, and Harry Styled on Sunday 20th July, celebrating the best of Harry Styles. Festival fans can also enjoy signature sounds from Stu Steels, Joe Hodgeson, Bandanarama and DJ Frankie, creating the perfect festival soundtrack.

Alongside live music, families can enjoy a huge range of thrilling activities, encouraging them to enjoy the great outdoors, get involved and try something new. These include:

Traditional Fairground (new for 2025!)

The Den will host the magic of the fair for the very first time, packed with classic thrills the whole family will love. Slide down the towering 35ft Helter Skelter, swing to your heart’s content on the nostalgic Swinging Boats and bounce sky-high on Bungee Trampolines.

Petting Farm & Baby Goat Yoga (new for 2025!)

Say hello to Den Fest’s lovely herd of alpacas in the brand-new Petting Farm Zone. Feeling brave? You’ll also have the chance to feed them for a small extra charge (just grab a bag of food on the day). And for something truly unforgettable… Why not give Baby Goat Yoga a go?

The Nerf Blaster Zone (new for 2025!)

Get ready to lock, load and unleash some serious fun at the festival’s brand-new Nerf Blaster Zone. Join the awesome Nerf Guys team and put your aim to the test in this high-energy, fast-paced shooting arena. Timed sessions will run throughout the day for toddlers, older children and grown-ups.

Archery Experiences (new for 2025!)

Experience the thrill of archery as a family, with soft archery on-hand for younger adventurers.

Bushcraft Activities

Den Fest’s fantastic Bushcraft activities are making a big return with more workshops spread across the magical woodlands and meadows. Daytime activities include team-building games with a giant parachute, wild cooking, natural crafts and bushcraft skills. Campers can also enjoy exclusive activities including campfire sing-alongs with the ever popular Banana Man!

Circus Shows & Aerial Workshops

The circus is returning to Den Fest with awe-inspiring Live Circus and Aerial Shows, Aerial Workshops, Circus Skills and Aerial Photoshoots. And don’t miss our favourites Mr Tip and Mr Top, bringing laughter, tricks and classic circus chaos for all ages.

Music Workshops

Following the success of last year’s drumming sessions, music masterclasses will return with a twist, Samba Drumming and Boomwhacker Workshops will run all day throughout the festival. No experience is necessary, just bring your energy and get ready to make some noise.

Inflatable Fun

Not one but two brilliant bouncy inflatables are jumping into William’s Den for Den Fest – one especially for little ones and one for older kids to really let loose.

Mini Olympics

Get ready to go for gold in Den Fest’s Mini Olympics - fun-filled races and skills running all day everyday for the whole family.

Family Games

Join Team William for a line-up of game show-style activities from silly quizzes to family face-offs. Who knows… you might even win a prize or two!

Hand Puppet Show

Don’t miss the magical Hand Puppet Show - twice daily performances full of laughs for little ones and the young at heart!

Face Paint & Glitter

Add some sparkle to your festival experience with dazzling face paint and glitter for a small chargeable extra.

Food Heaven Awaits

Festivals are all about great food, and Den Fest delivers! From sit-down meals in the pizzeria to street food delights, homemade ice cream, artisan coffee and outdoor bars, there’s plenty to fuel hungry adventurers.

Families can choose between a three-night weekender camping tickets or day tickets for either Saturday 19th July (Taylor Reloaded) or Sunday 20th July (Harry Styled). Day tickets are priced at £29.95pp and weekender camping tickets at £75pp, booking online in advance guarantees the best rates.

Tor Carver, Co-Founder and Creator of William’s Den says: "Den Fest is one of the highlights of our year at William’s Den. Families come together to enjoy amazing live music, great food and endless indoor and outdoor fun. Last year’s event sold out, so we’ve pulled out all the stops for 2025 with even more incredible activities and performers. Get your tickets before they’re gone!"

For more information and ticket bookings, visit: https://www.williamsden.co.uk/events/view/den-fest

