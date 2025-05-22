The Wonderful World of Oz arrives at Stockeld Park this half-term

Click your heels together and get ready for an unforgettable half-term journey to the Wonderful World of Oz at Stockeld Park.

From 24th May to 1st June, Stockeld Park will transform into the fantastical land of Oz, inviting families to follow the Yellow Brick Road and experience the magic of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale like never before.

Across the park, the timeless story of The Wizard of Oz will be brought to life with immersive experiences and enchanting activities. Children can weave through the Munchkin Maze, search for the Wicked Witch of the West, and meet their favourite Ozian characters, collecting stickers from each to complete a special interactive trail.

“We’re always dreaming up new ways to bring imagination to life here at Stockeld Park”, said Peter Grant, owner and Chief Fun Officer. “This half-term, we’re inviting families to leave the real world behind and step into something truly magical. If you’ve ever wished to visit Oz, now’s your chance.”

Half-term fun at Stockeld Park

But the adventure doesn’t end there. Stockeld Park’s Playhive, Europe’s largest indoor soft play experience, will be open throughout half-term, offering even more fun whatever the weather. Plus, little ones can join the Stockeld Munchkins at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm each day for Giant Bubble Fun, a pop-tastic experience that’s sure to raise smiles.

Additionally, for those already dreaming of the festive season, Stockeld Park is already gearing up for its most spectacular Christmas yet, and Gold tickets go on sale from 27th June, perfect for early birds ready to lock in the Christmas magic for later this year.