Acclaimed dancer Sooraj Subramanian in Balbir Singh's Reflections of an Indian Dancer.

By this stage of the game I ought to be bringing you news of a new dance piece receiving its world premiere in the UK’s City of Culture-to be. As it stands, the news of whether or not Bradford has secured the title for 2025, due to be announced yesterday, has been put on hold for another week.

To attempt to spin positively this agonising extension to an already agonising wait, perhaps this presents an opportunity for the judges to hear about yet another reason why Bradford truly deserves the moniker of UK’s City of Culture.

So I bring you news of a new dance piece receiving its world premiere next week in Bradford, a city that surely deserves to wear the crown in 2025.

The piece is being brought to the city by Balbir Singh dance company, led from Yorkshire Dance by Bradfordian Balbir Singh.

Choreographer Singh has worked with highly sought after dancer Sooraj Subramaniam to create Reflections of an Indian Dancer.

Singh says: “I wanted to share this extraordinary artist’s story with audiences and with fellow dancers. I have worked with Sooraj Subramamian many times before, notably in Decreasing Infinity and Synchronised and we’ve often talked about making a solo piece. I’m always dreaming up new shows. Probably the title came first. In my three-decade career as a dancer and a director I’m always looking to discover what’s left of the world to explore. Going to the internal world seemed exciting.”

Highly regarded locally, nationally and internationally, Singh is one of the many reasons why Bradford is in the running for City of Culture; artists like him have built the cultural life of the city. Of late, more artists have been into Bradford and, as the saying goes, we love to see it, but Singh is one of those pioneers who have been dedicated to the city and the region for two decades now, believing in Bradford when nobody else did.

It is no coincidence that, despite being based as a company in Leeds, he has chosen Kala Sangam, a venue in his home city, to reveal his latest piece.

He says: “It was a long process and it wasn’t. Conversations have been swirling around for several years and our first rehearsals began in February 2020. Like so many projects though, this one was hit by the pandemic. I don’t like rehearsing online though we did try it.

“So, we had a two-year gap before picking it up again earlier this year, buoyed by a commission from Kala Sangam. So far, it’s been incredibly rewarding. Sooraj is fantastic to work with and the material is so rich.”

Interestingly, Singh has turned to another Bradford artist who has worked in the city since the early 2000s, Dan Mallaghan, to work on scripting the show.

Choreographer Balbir Singh and dancer Sooraj Subramanian.

You read that right: this dance show has a dramaturg.

“It’s increasingly popular. There’s a fair bit of interest in dance dramaturgy and I like collaborating,” says Singh.

“Dramaturgy helps me with telling a story on stage – somewhere between an outside eye and a co-conspirator.

“I really wanted that storytelling element to be strong here so we are lucky to be working with a dramaturg like Dan Mallaghan who really brings something different.”

I’ve written – at length and regularly – about the strength of dance in Yorkshire. This region is awash with talent when it comes to dance. But just don’t just take it from me.

“Dance artists of all kinds are having a moment in Yorkshire,” says Singh.

“There’s exceptional talent in our region and our piece sits as part of this wonderful wider offer. The company is based in Yorkshire Dance and we’re across the road from Northern Ballet. It’s livelier than ever in our part of Leeds, especially with young people taking classes.

“Sarah Shead is achieving amazing things with Spin Arts in Bradford. There’s captivating new talent coming through as Northern School of Contemporary Dance is flying under Sharon Watson directorship.

“So many terrific independent dance artists too, many supported by Arts Council England, as we are. We are dancing in communities, venues, schools, parks, woods and cemeteries with amazing Yorkshire dancers such as Villmore James, Bobak Champion, Sam White, Vince Virr and Nisha Lall.

“As an audience member, I recently saw Northern Ballet’s Casanova at Leeds Grand – incredible work.”

What’s interesting about Balbir Singh is that he is one of a small number of artists concentrating on a very specific tradition. “Indian dance isn’t necessarily appreciated or understood by a mainstream audience. Yet it is so very accessible and enjoyable,” he says.

“By concentrating on the performer, the dancer and his inner journey, we hope to enhance an audience member’s feeling for the art form. We want audiences to absorb Sooraj’s remarkable reflections and to use them to inform and inspire their own lives.”

