Writer and actor Eleanor May Blackburn can never rest. Whether it’s working on her next theatre show, frantically writing lists, or simply the sense that - having been through a tough time with her health - she needs to make the most of her creativity, there is always something vying for her attention.

In September 2022, The Yorkshire Post reported on her first solo show Subdural Hematoma, an autobiographical account of a life-threatening brain injury she suffered after a cyclist crashed into her when she was 18 and was induced into a two-week coma, then learned how to walk, talk and write again.

Since her debut, presented during a time when she was live acting at the York Dungeon, she brought out her second solo show – its name is a tad strong for a family newspaper - and this year released a poetry collection, Sleeve Heart. In 2023, she was part of the Bank Cohort, Sheffield Theatres’ flagship talent development project for directors, producers and writers. Recently, she conducted a two-week research and development project at Sheffield Theatres for her first full length multi-character play, Virtuous, which concluded with a 30-minute sharing at the Lyceum.

A promo shot for Eleanor May Blackburn's new solo show A Sudden, Disturbing To Do List. Picture: Ai Narapol.

Now she is back with her latest solo effort, A Sudden, Disturbing To Do List, another semi-autobiographical work she has written and performs, exploring themes such as “toxic work ethic” and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). She will be presenting it at the Edinburgh Fringe, having developed it with the help of the festival’s Keep it Fringe funding, but firstly will preview the show at Barnsley Civic next week.

The show centres on journalist Phoebe, who is “stuck in her bedroom being so overwhelmed and consumed by her list-making that they actually begin to manifest as a physical entity” in the form of a pink fluffy monster who does all the cooking and the washing up for her. It’s great at first, until Phoebe starts to realise there are dark undertones.

“I say it's a show for anyone who's ever put ‘a shower’ on their to do list, which, guilty as charged…” says Eleanor.

But more than that, she adds, “it's for young adults who don't feel like they can adult yet. It's funny, but also difficult. I think everyone writes lists in some form and it's for people that feel like they can't really stop. It's about toxic work ethic. It's about OCD. I think it's also about dark comedy, about self-hatred and dissociation. There's a lot of really difficult themes in there so it's been a bit of a journey writing it and I think making it semi-autobiographical (instead of fully) has helped because I always bear so much of myself on stage, and I think just having that little bit of distance, one step removed, has helped to make it more safe for my practise.”

Sheffield writer and actor Eleanor May Blackburn. Picture by Shay Rowan.

Eleanor likes to write about mental health with feminist narratives and her latest show is another chance to do that.

But in the arts, where many people work on a freelance basis, there is a pressure to overdo it because creatives do not always know which projects will succeed and when they will next get paid.

“You can never stop. There's no end point,” says Eleanor, 28. “With creativity, with acting and writing, it's just never ending so it feels very overwhelming. Before my partner moved in I was working, some nights, until 1am and not even eating because I was like, ‘Well, I've got to finish this’ - but then it's never finished. It's an interesting one. I feel like there's definitely a toxic work ethic culture in creativity and freelancing, and we need to look at that.”

Meanwhile, joining the Cohort in her home city a couple of years ago was also an important moment. Based in The Bank, members can develop their work with the help of mentoring and workshops.

“It just came at a perfect point in my career because I was a bit stuck at the York Dungeon, but then I think it just allowed me to spread my freelance wings,” says.

In Eleanor’s case, she feels it helped to really believe in her own job titles. “I think it's really hard for us as creatives to own titles, and I think it is really difficult for us to call ourselves writers and actors, especially if you're doing other jobs to make ends meet. I think just having something like that sometimes really helps. But also, it shouldn't take that – you are a writer if you write a little bit of poetry every couple of months, or if you have written your sixth full length play. You are a writer. But that definitely helped.”

It is this connection to and validation from her fellow creatives in Yorkshire that means she doesn’t see herself moving away from the North in pursuit of work.

“I find London very, very scary,” she says. “I've got some great connections and a fantastic network in the North, and it just wouldn't really make sense to move anywhere else. I do travel for work. I was the witch in the JW Theatres’ The Witching Hour that toured last year and the year before, and that was mainly based in Birmingham. So it's great having friends all over the country, because I went and stayed with my friend for like a month and a half and then toured with that, and that was fantastic. I love visiting places for little snippets of time but I think the North is where my heart is. I am planning, possibly, on moving to Manchester, but it's always going to be around here.”

New health concerns have surfaced, unfortunately. While Eleanor had broadly recovered after her hematoma, 10 years on from her accident, she has recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. “I’m finding ways to manage and I'm going to be starting on treatment in the next couple of weeks, so hopefully, fingers crossed, I'll be okay,” she told the YP in June.

But she remains persistent and the Fringe is just a few weeks away – though trying to get people along to your shows is hard when there’s so much competition across the festival.

“It's the best of times; it's the worst of times,” she says. “I don't think there's anything else in the world like it. When you're having a good time at the Fringe, you are on top of the world. And obviously there are also massive lows – but I think it's definitely worth those lows.”

