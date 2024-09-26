Simon Reeve has seen gunfights in Somalia, dived with sharks in the Indian Ocean and joined wildebeest hunters in the Kalahari Desert – and much more besides – so not a lot can faze him.

Getting up on stage in front of a live audience, however, was “all a bit baffling” when he started, and one unlikely route out of his comfort zone.

Pushing other people out of theirs is clearly a great passion. "I hate saying it, because we're Brits, but I am quite keen to nudge people and maybe even inspire them just a tiny bit to try and – sorry for saying it – but get out and get away from that bloody box set,” he says. “Get your butt off the sofa, out and about, try and explore a bit more of the world, have a few more experiences. And that doesn't have to be on the other side of the planet, it can be much closer to home.”

Simon Reeve.

The author and television travellor will bring that message to Yorkshire when he stops by various venues on his tour, To The Ends Of The Earth, over the next few months. He first stared appearing at theatres for talking shows in 2018, and that run was extended multiple times. To The Ends Of The Earth started in autumn last year and, met with sell-out shows, was also extended into 2024 and 2025. Reeve promises new tales of his travels and “total honesty”.

As presenter of televsion programmes, he is quite aware of the irony in criticising people’s screen time, but once he’s in full flow on the beauty of new experience, there’s not much stopping him. And it’s understandable that he would want to share the gifts of adventure, when it has done so much for him.

His first such exploration was perhaps his most life-changing. London-born Reeve, 52, has been open about his difficult childhood previously, discussing how he considered taking his own life at 17.

“I had a lot of mental health problems in my teens and I flunked out of school without any qualifications,” he says from his home in Devon, where he lives with wife Anya and their son. “I had no hope, no job, no girlfriend and no qualifications. No idea, really. And found myself on the edge of a bridge. I was in a proper bad way.

Simon Reeve on his travels.

"I went on the dole, I got a little bit of social money and I went on this adventure. Somehow I plucked up the courage to go on this adventure on my own to Scotland and it was mad – it was more out of my comfort zone than I've probably ever been. I'm not even sure I'd ever been out of London on my own before, but I went all the way to Scotland and I trekked up into Glencoe into an area that I now know is called the Lost Valley. And it was a very bad idea, I could have got lost and been one of these muppets who need rescuing by the mountain rescue team. I had no water or food or proper clothing, obviously it was before mobile phones.

"But it really made me. It really transformed me because I made it to the top of this ridge in the dark and I sat there and I felt this rush of physical confidence. I would hate to think that kids, teenagers, adults, aren't getting that now because of how we're being conned into thinking we just need to sit and watch the telly all the time, that life is too dangerous outside the front door. It really changed me as a person. It gave me a bit more confidence, enough to start applying for jobs. Experiences like that really transformed me from troubled kid into more confident young adult.”

After becoming a post boy for The Sunday Times, he began assisting investigative journalists on stories about smuggling, arms dealing and terrorism. In 1998, he published The New Jackals: Ramzi Yousef, Osama bin Laden and the Future of Terrorism, and became an authority on the subject amid the fallout from September 11, 2001.

Reeve has travelled to more than 130 countries, making award-winning TV series for the BBC. They include South America, The Americas / North America, Incredible Journeys, Equator, Burma, Caribbean, Sacred Rivers, Indian Ocean, Tropic of Cancer, Tropic of Capricorn, Russia and Mediterranean.

Earlier this year, in Wilderness with Simon Reeve, he wowed viewers with his explorations in some of the world’s remaining sparsely-populated expanses such as the mountains of Patagonia and rainforest in Congo.

“The whole idea behind the series is to remind people this wild, wonderful world still exists out there. Absolutely we are devastating our planet. I see that and know that as well as anybody because I see it on my journeys but there is still a lot to fight for, there is a lot to believe in. The planet is not completely ruined. There's a glorious world out there. And why I wanted people to know about these places was because I think if we don't know about them, love them, protect them, then the loggers, the miners, the ranchers will get there and they will chip and eat and chew away at them.”

Despite the carbon footprint, he says “if people don't go to these places, it'll be really hard to keep them going without the money from travel and tourism”, which in turn can help communities and conservation efforts.

Adventure, though, can be just five minutes from the front door.

“Life,” he says, “is getting too safe and samey for too many of us and we need a bit of a reminder about what human existence can really mean. "It's seeing what's over the hill. It's seeing what's around the corner. And if we strip it back to what's really viable for almost everyone, it's just turning left where you've always turned right.

“It's walking somewhere you've only ever taken the bus to or driven and looking around as you do, not in the bloody little screen.

“Even more basic than that is trying some new food, cook a little dish that you've never had before, but for goodness’ sake, tease yourself, push yourself, tantalize yourself with that new experience, because it gifts memories. Obviously, if you can head out on to the moors, the Dales, the Highlands, the lowlands, wherever, all to the good. There's not much excuse in term of availability of landscape or kit, because we've got both in this country now. We do live in some of the most beautiful islands on the planet, although we constantly understandably want to run them down. You're in God's Own Country, for goodness’ sake, you've got glories near you and we have to experience that, we really need to.”

