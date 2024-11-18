Bradford-based Dance United Yorkshire's latest life-changing project working with vulnerable men

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUY’s latest project is a case in point. In the Spring of this year, they were approached by an organization in Castleford called Reflections CIC, a rehabilitation programme for men dealing with drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues. “They had heard about our work with vulnerable young people and women and they asked if we could offer something to their men as they thought it would be beneficial for them,” says DUY artistic director Helen Linsell. “That led to a week-long intensive pilot project in June, at the end of which six men performed a piece of contemporary dance at Castleford Civic Centre.”

Linsell says that the project was a learning experience for everyone involved. “There were layers of challenge to deal with – there were initially barriers to overcome with regard to men dancing. But then they got really stuck in and were so invested. They really loved it and have realized that they can do something they never thought they would do. They formed a strong team and were really supportive of each other – it was an amazing environment to work in.”

Dance United Yorkshire's latest project working with vulnerable men. Picture: Jorden Brooks

During that time Linsell heard about funding that was being offered by The Baring Foundation who were seeking to address a gender imbalance in arts and mental health engagement and increase the number of adult men taking part in creative mental health activities. “We applied for the funding to continue the work with vulnerable adult men for two years and we were successful,” says Linsell. “We are now hoping to develop and continue with weekly sessions to reach more vulnerable men.”

With the funding in place, at the beginning of this month, DUY ran another week-long course with a group of new men from Reflections and this time also with participants from another partner organisation Yorkshire-based charity The Saviour Trust which houses vulnerable and homeless men. At the end of their course, the men performed in front of an audience of 70 people. “They absolutely brought the house down – they got a standing ovation,” says Linsell. “I believe what we have been delivering is quite radical and groundbreaking. Working with adult men who have addiction issues, poor mental health, experience of the criminal justice system and homelessness. They are learning, creating and performing contemporary dance theatre – I don’t know many dance organisations in the UK doing anything similar.” The plan is to continue to develop their work in this area – Linsell is currently mentoring two artists who will deliver further courses – and to get in touch with more organisations, such as Andy’s Man Club and others, who are supporting vulnerable men.

Linsell and her team have also just started work on another big project, in partnership with Matthew Bourne’s dance company New Adventures. Bourne’s iconic production of Swan Lake is about to embark on a 30th anniversary tour and as part of wider activity to mark the anniversary, the company is working with Dance United Yorkshire on a community engagement project.

“We established a partnership with New Adventures in 2019 when Matthew Bourne released Romeo & Juliet,” says Linsell. “They heard about our work with vulnerable young people and invited us to create a response piece to it with the community. We have worked with them on other bits and pieces since, then they approached us to work on the Swan Lake project. We have two New Adventures artists working with us for five weeks. They are leading the project but we are supporting them in how to work with this client group. We are also being supported by students from the National School of Contemporary Dance in Leeds. We have a very strong working relationship with them and they work with us on many of our projects.”

Dance United Yorkshire's artistic director Helen Linsell. Picture: Elly Welford

There are 18 participants, aged between 14-26 years old who are disengaged or excluded from mainstream education, at risk of offending or suffering with poor mental health and together they are creating a 20-minute contemporary dance piece inspired by Swan Lake, which they will perform next month. “There is a nice link there with the work we are doing with men,” says Linsell. “When Swan Lake was first performed with its all-male swans, it challenged preconceptions and that’s what we are doing too.”