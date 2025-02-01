Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is said that Mark Twain – the author of the classic, Tom Sawyer among many other books – was the first person to offer a piece of advice to those who harboured literary ambitions.

He offered: “Write about what you know”. And Candace Bushnell is definitely an exemplar of that maxim. She left the family home in Glastonbury, Connecticut at the age of 19, and moved to New York.

Only a few years later, she was writing a humorous column for The New York Observer. The title was Sex and the City. Candace hit the journalism jackpot, and she never looked back.

Candace Bushnell is coming to York in March

She’d struggled to make a living for several years, selling freelance pieces here and there, but then she hit on the idea of putting her own personal dating experiences on paper, and her observations hit a happy chord with thousands of readers.

A book followed, and that, in turn became a TV series that was to run from 1998 to 2004. It is still being aired on various channels across the world, and it made a star out of Sarah Jessica Parker.

The heroine was a socially adroit columnist who wrote about lifestyles (and sex), and her name was Carrie Bradshaw. It is no coincidence that Candace Bushnell and her creation have the same initials – CB.

Ms Bushnell is now 66, and is as busy as ever. In fact, she’s added another string to her bow, as a performer.

Candace Bushnell at home in Roxbury, Conn. June 2010. Credit: Wendy Carlson

She’s bringing her own one-woman show to the UK. And one of her few British appearances will be at the Grand Opera House, in York.

The audience here are going to get the candid first-hand accounts of the situations and the people who inspired characters like Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha, everything that Candace has learned along the way.

But, she counsels, do not expect an open session of questions from the audience at the end of the evening.

“It’s all me, it’s a performance,” she says, “and I’ve discovered that I love an audience, the live reaction. I wrote it, and tried it out, and then we went Off-Broadway, and I admit that I was amazed at the reaction – I could never have imagined that it would please so many people.”

She admits that there is “a little game” during the show, in which she challenges the audience to identify “real – or not real” situations, but you’ll have to be there to find out what that’s all about. Candace loves to keep people guessing.

Before the show, she says, “I have a routine, I warm up – there’s no drink beforehand, that would not be wise – and a little work-out, and then….it’s me”.

What her many fans find most endearing is probably the fact that Candace just tells it as it is. There’s no shuffling of the feet, no dodging of issues.

Her dating life today is a case in point. She is happy having dinner with much younger men – and much older. There’s a difference, however.

“Younger guys want to get to know the other person, they ask a lot of questions. Older guys want to be the centre of attention, they only talk about themselves – endlessly. They go into a monologue.”

Then she smiles, brushes her blonde hair back from her forehead, and adds with a wicked smile: “But I still like to go out to dinner!”

One of the hazards of performing on stage, she says, is finding out where the venue for that dinner might be, because “there used to be so many places which stayed open quite late – that’s not the case now, finding somewhere open after nine in the evening is far more difficult – even in a big city.”

York restaurants, you have been warned.

One of the many things that Sex and the City did was to raise awareness of major brands – shoes, handbags, up-market goods. It wasn’t product placement, it was Candace’s characters in their real lives.

Part of the stories that viewers loved watching. Now, says Candace, things are very different.

“There’s so much more marketing. What people saw on our show, intrigued them, and perhaps they wanted to find it and buy it. Now a brand takes over a series, and they push, push, push. It’s selling, pure and simple.”

Candace grew up in a house where there were plenty of books and magazines.

“I wanted to learn,” she says, “and to discover. But, growing up, the world was so much more sexist. You were told what your personality was supposed to be. Sugar and spice, and all things nice.”

She was married for ten years to Charles Askegard, a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet. They met, and married two months later.

She didn’t see him for years after they signed the divorce papers, and then they met, quite by chance, on the street. They chatted, moved on, and haven’t seen each other since.

She’s been quoted as saying that being single is hard, and there’s something a bit heroic about it.

She observes that: “Relationships are supposed to be about teamwork, being supportive. I think that they are more about luck – you can take a lot of time, and make a lot of effort, and then you find that someone is cheating, and that’s it.

"Some women want to get married and have children, to make candy and cakes and delicious things, others don’t. But today, I believe, young women are a lot more confident, and I encourage that. Feel good about your life.”

These days, she feels “pretty much self-contained. I’m me, and that’s it.”

And you get the distinct impression that Candace Bushnell isn’t going to take any prisoners, and that she stands her ground.

When she first started out as a writer, “sexism was pretty rampant. A newspaper office was definitely a toxic environment. Women really didn’t know what to do – to go to college and get an education and to compete, or to settle down into marriage with an eligible man or into a partnership.

“Were we more confident and ambitious in the eighties and the nineties? I don’t know – there’s a debate to be had with that. In publishing, it doesn’t matter what you look like. That helps.

"I don’t think that I had any role models, but maybe (American businesswoman and entrepreneur) Martha Stewart pushed me into the direction of wanting to make money in my twenties.”

And after a wobbly start, make it she definitely did.

Best-selling books came one after another – The Carrie Diaries, Killing Monica, Lipstick Jungle among them.

There were TV series, films that were box-office hits, a radio talk show (when one station broadcasting it merged with another the new management asked Candace to take a 50 per cent pay cut. She refused), and she was a celebrity judge in a reality TV show.

There will be more books to come, but at the moment she’s focused on her show. She looks comfortable, assured, and in her study at home there are plenty of scarlet drapes and cushions, which might indicate a confident personality.

“I feel great,” she says, “and when you get to where I am in years, I’ve discovered that you give yourself permission to stop doing things that you don’t enjoy.” In other words, she’s found out that she doesn’t have to live up to anyone’s expectations.

“I like exploring new things,” she says. And that, ultimately, is the challenge of this new show. The Yorkshire audience are in for a proper treat.