CBeebies favourite Maddie Moate to star in York Theatre Royal pantomime - tickets on sale now

Maddie Moate will play fabulous, feisty fairy Tinkerbell in Peter Pan at York Theatre Royal

This is the second time the theatre has produced its annual pantomime in partnership with Evolution Productions. It follows the success of last year’s production of Cinderella with another CBeebies favourite Andy Day which was nominated as Best Panto at the British Pantomime Awards.

Maddie will play fabulous, feisty fairy Tinkerbell. Since 2016 she has presented the wildly popular BBC CBeebies series Do You Know? exploring the secret workings of everyday objects. This saw her win the 2017 Best Presenter category at the BAFTA Children’s Awards.

She has also starred in the CBeebies Proms Live at the Albert Hall, multiple CBeebies Christmas Shows and presented the CBeebies Ballet. Beyond CBeebies, she has also hosted CBBC’s Show Me Honey as well as BBC’s Springwatch Academy and CNBC’s The Cloud Challenge.

Maddie has a huge online presence. Her own science and technology YouTube channel is enjoyed by millions of families worldwide. She takes her audience on educational adventures and inspires them to ‘say curious’.

More recently her channel has been the home of Let’s Go Live! With Maddie and Greg, her live daily live science show for families.

She also presents and makes films for a variety of other educational YouTube channels including Fully Charged, focusing on electric vehicles and future energy, and BBC Earth’s Unplugged where she investigates the quirks of our amazing planet.

She also appears on stage with her own live science and wildlife shows for families and children. Maddie is a patron of the Youth Stem Awards (YSA) and is an ambassador for Eureka: The National Children’s Museum.

York Theatre Royal creative director Juliet Forster, who is directing All New Adventures of Peter Pan, said: “I am delighted to be working with such a talented and much-loved CBeebies presenter. I know she will bring plenty of magic to our pantomime.”