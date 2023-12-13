There are plenty of shows to see this Christmas in Yorkshire theatres including Elf the Musical, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Aladdin and Robin Hood - we have rounded up a selection for you.

One of the most magical ways of celebrating the festive season is seeing your favourite fairy-tale come to life in the theatre. Luckily for Yorkshire residents, there are plenty of pantomimes to book this Christmas.

From the traditional tales of Robin Hood and Little Red Riding Hood to the modern Christmas classic Elf The Musical, this year is set to be busy in theatres.

We have compiled a list of some of our favourite stage shows in Yorkshire taking place in December.

Christmas pantomimes in Yorkshire 2023

Jack and The Beanstalk Pantomime

Dates: December 16 from 2pm to 4pm, December 17 from 2pm and December 23 from 2pm.

Address: The Best Western Craiglands Hotel, Cowpasture Road, Ilkley, LS29 8RQ.

Price: £15 per adult

Peter Pan - The Pantomime

Dates: December 16 (7pm slot), December 17 (7pm slot), December 18 (2pm slot), December 19 (2pm and 7pm slots), December 20 (2pm and 7pm slots), December 21 (2pm and 7pm slots), December 22 (2pm and 7pm slots) and December 23 (2pm and 7pm slots).

Address: The Bradford Playhouse, Bradford, BD1 5DL.

Price: Ticket prices vary between £14.50 to £58 depending on the seat.

Aladdin

Dates: Between Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, December 31 and time slots are either 3pm or 7pm.

Address: Doncaster Little Theatre, 1 King Street, off East Laith Gate, Doncaster DN1 1JD.

Price: £14 per adult, Concession £12, family ticket is £40 and group ticket for 10 people or more is £10.

Cinderella! The Magical Family Pantomime

Dates: Saturday, December 16 at 1pm.

Address: Victoria Theatre Halifax, 2 Fountain St, Halifax, HX1 1BP.

Price: From £23.25

Christmas Pantomime at Kenwood Hall

Dates: Sunday, December 17 from 10.30am

Address: Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Kenwood Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1NQ.

Price: £16 per adult and £12 per child (under 2s go for free).

Robin Hood at Masham Town Hall

Dates: Friday, December 22 at 2.30pm.

Address: Masham Town Hall, Market Place, Masham, Ripon, HG4 4DY.

Price: £7

Alice In Panto Land

Dates: Friday, December 8 at 7.30pm, Saturday, December 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, December 10 at 2.30pm.

Address: The Playhouse Theatre (Wombwell), Barnsley, S73 0HF.

Price: £10 (stalls) and £12 (balcony)

Dick Whittington

Dates: Between Friday, December 29 to Sunday, December 31 (11am and 3pm slots)

Address: Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8EE.

Price: £10 per adult, £8 per child.

Red Riding Hood - A Leeds University Panto Society Winter Show

Dates: Thursday, December 14 at 7pm.

Address: Riley Smith Theatre, W Yorkshire University Union, Lifton Place, Woodhouse, Leeds, LS2 9JZ.

Price: Free

ELF The Musical

Dates: Wednesday, December 27 at 7pm and Thursday December 28 at 1pm and 6pm.

Address: First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds, LS2 8BY.