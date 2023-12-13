Christmas pantomimes in Yorkshire 2023: 11 theatre productions of some of the most famous fairytales and musicals including Cinderella, Elf, Peter Pan, Aladdin and Robin Hood showing in Leeds, York, Sheffield, Bradford, Ripon and Doncaster
One of the most magical ways of celebrating the festive season is seeing your favourite fairy-tale come to life in the theatre. Luckily for Yorkshire residents, there are plenty of pantomimes to book this Christmas.
From the traditional tales of Robin Hood and Little Red Riding Hood to the modern Christmas classic Elf The Musical, this year is set to be busy in theatres.
We have compiled a list of some of our favourite stage shows in Yorkshire taking place in December.
Christmas pantomimes in Yorkshire 2023
Jack and The Beanstalk Pantomime
Dates: December 16 from 2pm to 4pm, December 17 from 2pm and December 23 from 2pm.
Address: The Best Western Craiglands Hotel, Cowpasture Road, Ilkley, LS29 8RQ.
Price: £15 per adult
Peter Pan - The Pantomime
Dates: December 16 (7pm slot), December 17 (7pm slot), December 18 (2pm slot), December 19 (2pm and 7pm slots), December 20 (2pm and 7pm slots), December 21 (2pm and 7pm slots), December 22 (2pm and 7pm slots) and December 23 (2pm and 7pm slots).
Address: The Bradford Playhouse, Bradford, BD1 5DL.
Price: Ticket prices vary between £14.50 to £58 depending on the seat.
Aladdin
Dates: Between Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, December 31 and time slots are either 3pm or 7pm.
Address: Doncaster Little Theatre, 1 King Street, off East Laith Gate, Doncaster DN1 1JD.
Price: £14 per adult, Concession £12, family ticket is £40 and group ticket for 10 people or more is £10.
Cinderella! The Magical Family Pantomime
Dates: Saturday, December 16 at 1pm.
Address: Victoria Theatre Halifax, 2 Fountain St, Halifax, HX1 1BP.
Price: From £23.25
Christmas Pantomime at Kenwood Hall
Dates: Sunday, December 17 from 10.30am
Address: Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa, Kenwood Rd, Nether Edge, Sheffield, S7 1NQ.
Price: £16 per adult and £12 per child (under 2s go for free).
Robin Hood at Masham Town Hall
Dates: Friday, December 22 at 2.30pm.
Address: Masham Town Hall, Market Place, Masham, Ripon, HG4 4DY.
Price: £7
Alice In Panto Land
Dates: Friday, December 8 at 7.30pm, Saturday, December 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Sunday, December 10 at 2.30pm.
Address: The Playhouse Theatre (Wombwell), Barnsley, S73 0HF.
Price: £10 (stalls) and £12 (balcony)
Dick Whittington
Dates: Between Friday, December 29 to Sunday, December 31 (11am and 3pm slots)
Address: Hebden Bridge Little Theatre, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8EE.
Price: £10 per adult, £8 per child.
Red Riding Hood - A Leeds University Panto Society Winter Show
Dates: Thursday, December 14 at 7pm.
Address: Riley Smith Theatre, W Yorkshire University Union, Lifton Place, Woodhouse, Leeds, LS2 9JZ.
Price: Free
ELF The Musical
Dates: Wednesday, December 27 at 7pm and Thursday December 28 at 1pm and 6pm.
Address: First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds, LS2 8BY.
Price: Ticket prices vary between £36.50 and £55.95 depending on the seats.
