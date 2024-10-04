A 101-year-old theatre and former miners’ welfare hall in Yorkshire has reopened following a £3m restoration project.

The Dearne Playhouse has re-opened following an extensive project to bring the theatre back to its former glory.

Work began last year with the replacement of the theatre’s roof and installation of new lighting and technical equipment, and the second stage of works, which began in February, are now complete.

The theatre, described as the ‘jewel in Goldthorpe’s crown’, has benefited from a new stage floor, CCTV, LED lighting, and seen its auditorium, bar and public areas redecorated.

Dearne Playhouse (Credit: Dearne Playhouse/Facebook)

A music rehearsal studio and rehearsal rooms have been built in the basement, which now has its own accessible entranceway. Access roads in neighbouring Welfare Park are being resurfaced, pathways restored and new public artwork installed.

Extra car parking has been added, and there are plans for 72 more spaces next to the site, subject to planning approval.

The restoration has been funded by the UK Government’s Towns Fund, of which £23.1 million was granted to improve areas in the Dearne Valley.

Matthew Stephens, chair of the Goldthorpe Town Deal Board, said: “The completion of this major refurbishment is a significant milestone in preserving the heritage of Dearne Playhouse while creating new opportunities for community engagement.

“It’s wonderful to see how the investment has rejuvenated this historic venue and provided an amazing space for everyone to come together. “I am delighted that the works for this fabulous project were undertaken by local contractors, providing jobs for local people.”

Julie Medlam, manager of the Dearne Playhouse, said: “We are thrilled with these works and the possibilities they open up for future community involvement. The new facilities will greatly benefit local artists, musicians and theatre groups, making the Playhouse even more vibrant and inclusive.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone back to see it for themselves. We can’t wait to raise the curtain on a new era for our much-loved theatre.”

Coun Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “The Playhouse is a jewel in Goldthorpe’s crown and it’s inspiring to see it looking better than ever.